Women physicians treated Erie’s sick as early as 1861.

It wasn’t easy for a woman to become a physician back in the day.

Most medical schools refused to accept women until well after the turn of the 20th century.

Hospitals commonly refused to provide clinical training for women.

And many local, state and national medical societies refused to accept female members.

But Erie women bucked those odds.

By the Civil War, two women practiced medicine in Erie. And by 1883, almost 13 percent of the city’s physicians were women, compared to about 5 percent nationwide.

One of them, Adella Woods, more than 50 years later vividly recalled the disrespect of male classmates and faculty at the University of Michigan medical school in 1873. In a 1924 survey of early women students at Michigan, Woods remembered the attitudes of the men who viewed women students as “monstrosities.”

Maybe because of that treatment, Woods transferred to the country’s first women’s-only medical school, the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. After graduation in 1876, she started her medical practice in Erie.

By the 1870s, more medical schools accepted women. But it still wasn’t easy for women to get in; dozens applied for each opening.

Fast forward to 1950, and still, or again, only 5 percent of the nation’s physicians were women. And most of them still treated women and children almost exclusively.

It’s only been in recent decades that women began to equal and even outnumber men in some medical fields and to be accepted by male patients.

“Without those first women physicians really paving the way, and without women physicians even one generation before myself having the perseverance to pursue their vocation, there would be no way that women in my generation would enjoy the parity with male physicians that we have today,” said Kelli DeSanctis, D.O., president-elect of the Erie County Medical Society.

