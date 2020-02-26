Don’t mire western Pennsylvania’s top federal prosecutor in Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine intrigue.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey on Monday sent a letter excoriating U.S. Attorney General William Barr for tasking western Pennsylvania’s top federal prosecutor with reviewing material turned up in Ukraine by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

“I am very concerned the DOJ is diverting essential law enforcement resources away from urgent public safety concerns in the Western District of Pennsylvania in order to accept and review ‘information’ that is Russian propaganda and political smears against the president’s political rivals.”

We share Casey’s concerns.

We can think of many urgent matters for U.S. Attorney Scott Brady to focus on, starting with the faces of Erie County’s 2019 homicide victims that filled Sunday’s front page. Two of them died violent deaths that remain unsolved because of the Erie region’s pernicious anti-snitch culture, which denies victims justice and threatens to undermine the rule of law. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice have been Erie’s most powerful partner in the effort to dismantle this culture.

They were the first, under Brady’s predecessor, David Hickton, to bring law enforcement and residents together to bridge historic divides, and that work continues today in Mayor Joe Schember’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program.

We also credit the U.S. Attorney’s Office with all but vanquishing youth and gang gun violence through the Unified Erie program, which it led, aided by university researchers. When domestic violence deaths spiked after Unified Erie’s successes, Brady stepped forward immediately and pledged to bring federal resources to bear on that problem.

As Casey highlighted in his letter, federal law enforcement have been instrumental in another mortal threat, the opioid crisis. There have also been myriad successful prosecutions of child pornographers, sex-traffickers, drug dealers and white-collar criminals.

Let Brady’s office do that work without miring it in the corrosive intrigue, fueled by Giuliani, that resulted in Trump’s impeachment in the Democratic House of Representatives on evidence he attempted to withhold aid and pressure U.S. ally Ukraine to smear his rival, Joe Biden, and Trump’s subsequent acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate.

We are not in a position to vet Giuliani’s claims. But without more information, it is not clear how Brady’s office is best-suited either. As Casey’s letter recalls, the people who would know, the FBI and intelligence experts, have debunked them as designed to advance Russian interests.

As Barr himself said, there are a lot of agendas and crosscurrents in Ukraine. Outsourcing this review to Pittsburgh could be seen as a way to distance Barr from Giuliani.

It also might be seen as yet another deviation from norms meant to guard against the politicization of justice. Where best to muddy up Biden than in his native Pennsylvania, a key swing state?