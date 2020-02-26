Reporter Marion Callahan hosts three area business leaders who share different perspectives from the start-up world.

Each week, community members, business leaders and start-up entrepreneurs gather at Stacks Co. in Doylestown Borough to exchange ideas and advice. The free event is open to the public.

Listen to what organizer Jonathan Mercer, angel investor Mark Mitchell and Givzie founder Amanda Olsen have to say about the gathering called 1 Million Cups.

