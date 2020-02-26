Enough with the daily anti-Trump rants

Several letters to the editor have complained that the Burlington County Times has become nothing more than the local Washington Post and Associated Press medium. They are not alone, as most people I know have made the same comment.

If we wanted to read WaPo, we could just subscribe to it. It also appears all too frequent that the commentary section has become an echo booth for endless anti-Donald Trump rants. Friday’s piece by the Post's Paul Waldman was just more of the same endless vitriolic claims of crisis that have unfortunately become the signature of this newspaper. These pieces don’t add anything to the conversation and just repeat the three-year claim of expected doom and gloom.

It is interesting that, like past forecasts of Armageddon, none have come true. We are well into our third year of a solid economy, and things are getting done despite claims to the contrary. I guess they must think that by claiming hyperbole, it will come true. World War III hasn’t started, we are not in a recession, allies are paying and doing more of their fair share, and Trump’s coronation has not occurred.

Enough already. Move on.

John Cech

Moorestown

County should rebuild Centerton Road bridge

In response to David Kimball’s Feb. 14 letter, the Centerton Road bridge sits at what has been a crossing point in Burlington County for hundreds of years, by canoe, ferry and bridge. Per data from the Federal Highway Administration, the bridge had an annual daily traffic count of 14,164 in 2014. Those impacted by the closure have had their daily lives disrupted by longer commutes, tie-ups on Interstate 295 and, in some cases, eliminated access to doctors’ offices and local businesses.

In 2015, the county’s presentation cited the rehabilitation cost at about $10 million. Consider two bridges that are small but important: Smithville and Hanover Street. Replacing those bridges cost taxpayers $5 million and $6.1 million, respectively.

The Burlington County Board of freeholders says it will cost $37 million to replace the Centerton bridge; that sounds like deliberate propaganda. The U.S. Department of Transportation/Federal Highway Administration’s Bridges and Structures website (https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/bridge/) states that the cost to replace a bridge of similar dimensions in New Jersey would have been $436 per square foot in 2018, or approximately $4,080,960.

In September 2015, the U.S. Coast Guard determined that the Centerton bridge did not have to open for marine traffic; no one had requested to do so since the early 1990s. A replacement bridge would continue to encourage peaceful boating such as canoes and kayaks that would not disturb the ecosystem of the Rancocas Creek.

The freeholders must rebuild the bridge that sits at a historic junction to address the needs of thousands of residents.

Victoria Cuneo

Moorestown

Lori Howard

Mount Laurel

Youngkin should run for office again

I couldn't help but think what a double standard there is when I read the Sunday article "Gibbs: Voters want ’fighter.’ ” When George Youngkin ran for freeholder, the Burlington County Republican Committee and Kate Gibbs thought nothing of dragging his name and reputation through the mud in nasty campaign ads and in articles written by BCT reporter David Levinsky.

Youngkin also took responsibility for his past actions and said he had spent over a decade making amends. George, run again with your head high, as Gibbs is doing.

Linda Taylor

Eastampton