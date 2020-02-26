It is extremely entertaining to watch the Democratic presidential candidates, the DNC, and certain Democratic Congressmen and Senators engage in a circular firing squad — especially since they are all for gun control. The Democratic propensity for identity politics and diversity has come back to haunt them. Do you chuckle every time they accuse each other, or the DNC, of sexism, racism, homophobia, misogynies, etc? I thought they saved those criticisms for Republicans cause they are so pure? Ah, yes, the party of the minorities, with not a minority left on the debate stage.

How about the party of the working person/middle class fronting billionaires, and otherwise rich people with all their ties to Wall Street? Or constantly changing the rules to either support today's favorite (Biden, no wait, Bloomberg, no, not after the last debate), or make sure Crazy Bernie doesn't get the nomination.

And I haven't even mentioned the wacky ideas like giving free health care to illegals, while the rest of us pay for ours, doing away with airplanes while flying around in private jets or living in huge houses (Bernie has three), giving free college educations while blue-collar workers and those who send their children to private colleges pay, no bail for criminals, sanctuary cities that harbor illegals, and on and on.

If the Democratic "leadership" had pushed a left-center moderate who didn't stampede to the far-left like most of the current ones, and focused on issues most people care about, they would probably beat Trump. But that neither happened, nor is it likely this time around. As a result, I eagerly await Part, II, Recriminations, and the Hunt for the Guilty, after November's blowout victory for Trump.

Such a bunch of hypocrites and "unlikeables" should make everyone, including sincere Democratic Party members, shudder. But it is entertaining. Ha ha.

Joe Boscia, Beaver