Erie schools are turning to technology to help get, keep children in school.

School and court officials, police, social service agencies and researchers have worked hard for years to hone the best strategy to draw Erie students back into classrooms that too many of them shun. In 2018-19, the attendance rate at Erie High School, for example, was 47.2 percent compared with the statewide average of 85.8 percent.

Finally, as reporter Ed Palattella detailed, there is encouraging news to report.

In 2018, from September to November, Erie High School tallied 17,560 incidents of students arriving late without excuses. In 2019, during the same period, that number dropped by 31 percent to 12,072.

The number of unexcused absences during the same period fell from 69,303 in 2018 to 39,611 in 2019 – a decline of 43 percent.

The trend appears to be fueled by at least two things: new state law and the district’s aggressive new strategy. The state in 2016 passed legislation that mandated a new comprehensive strategy for truancy that dovetails with the district’s own ambitious goals, identified in its 2018 five-year strategic plan led by Superintendent Brian Polito.

In 2016-17, 45 percent of the district’s 11,500 students reached a 95 percent attendance rate. Within five years, the 2018 plan said, the district aimed to have at least 90 percent of its students achieve a 95 percent attendance rate.

The district hired Gary Magorien as assistant principal in charge of attendance. He and Erie High Principal Donny Orlando work with two attendance counselors and three attendance aides. They meet with students and confer with parents. District judges continue to play an important role in enforcement.

And now, as Palattella reported, they are introducing high tech to the effort – new swipe cards that will log students’ arrival at school every morning. At first blush, the system seems regimented and intrusive – swiping the kiosk even alerts parents via text message to the student’s school arrival. But it is not too much to ask given the stakes.

Former Erie schools Superintendent Jay Badams once called “truancy the nursery school for prison.” There is a direct correlation between academic failure, dropping out and problems with the law. And for Erie, education is the key to rooting out child poverty rates that rank among the worst in the state.

“To educate them, they have to be here,” Orlando said.

The difficulty of reversing these trends should not be underestimated. Powerful forces conspire to alienate a young person from learning.They might be bored or rebellious. In impoverished neighborhoods, stresses such as conflict, addiction, instability and want of basic needs at home also interfere.

If Erie is to capitalize on its full human potential, then these barriers to learning– via targeted strategies like the community schools initiative and comprehensive truancy enforcement – must be overcome.