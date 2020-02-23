Matthew Mangino’s recent column on mass incarceration is as bad as his earlier article on education. It’s not “failing schools” all the time, it is “failing parents” many times, especially when there is not a father in the house to help with discipline and direction.

As for incarceration, it’s simple, people are locked up for breaking the law and if he doesn’t know that, watch the 11 o’clock news or read an area newspaper and check out the pictures of lawbreakers.

The latest figures I have show that a group of Americans making up 12.3 percent of the population commit 52.5 percent of the murders, and no, Matt, they are not Norwegians.

I guess it goes back to the old saying about not committing the crime of you can’t serve the time.

Paul Dici, Ellwood City