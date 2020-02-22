The president is definitely not making America great again.

These dark gray mornings of winter make it difficult to get up. It has also been increasingly hard knowing that Donald Trump is president, especially after hearing his self-aggrandizing State of the Union address. What this impeached leader has done to this country is not making America great again, but ensuring the American decline is a reality.

I often hear people who should know better extol his abilities at economics, saying we have more jobs and better incomes than in the past. Fact checkers might disagree with this rosy scenario. Jobs may have increased, but they had been increasing prior to his presidency. Business may be booming, but how is it helping the bottom line or is this just a continuation of a natural process? Opponents claim the Democrats embrace socialism. They should be the first to decline Social Security and Medicare offered to senior citizens. These programs are socialistic. The moniker pertains to programs all Americans can use. Socialism is a misnomer for classifying the Democratic Party.

What we do have is a president who used the power of the office to his own purposes and a Republican Party refusing to admit their leader is an unlawful, amoral, self-aggrandizing scoundrel. Maybe the saddest aspect of his presidency is this disavowal of fact, whether it be from scientists warning about climate change or economists warning about tax policies, and all of the myriad of information ignored.

Voters who support Trump are either naive, unwilling to examine his attempt to roll back all policies 50 years or more, or cursed with ignorance. This means right-to-lifers, gun advocates and anyone who thinks progress is a four-letter word. We are on a precipice. If voters refuse to think and vote on more than one issue, we're finished as a country of influence and intelligence.

– S. Griffin, North East

Heart patient lauds

care at UPMC Hamot

On Feb. 7, I went to the UPMC Hamot emergency room with chest pains. Within minutes the doctors determined that it was an aortic valve failure. I was admitted to intensive care and closely monitored to determine the best course of treatment.

I would like to give a huge shout-out to the UPMC Hamot transcatheter aortic valve replacement team, including the coordinator, surgeons, tech specialists, nurses and everyone else involved in my procedure.

There were no egos and no one member of that team is more important than anyone else. The top priority in the room is the patient.

Individually they all told me it's a team effort. UPMC is definitely the champion in cardiac care.

– Robert Schroeck, Erie

Let’s pray for president

and all of our leaders

Sometimes he says some angry things. So do I. Sometimes he gets frustrated. So do I. He wants people to prosper. So do I. I'm talking about the president.

It's so easy to throw stones and to point your finger. It's so easy to hate. How about we start praying for our leaders, all of them? How about we start asking God to forgive us and ask him to help us and heal this land? I'll start: Father God, forgive our sins though they be many, help us Lord, we can't make it without you, in Jesus’ name I pray.

– Vince Rizzone, Erie

Betty Kennedy deserves

sainthood consideration

It may be too complicated, but I think the Catholic Diocese of Erie should begin the canonization to sainthood for Betty Kennedy, who just died, while doing the procedure for Gertrude Barber. Surely, you don’t have to be a Catholic (which means universal) to be considered. They are both high on my list.

Both women supported my work for the unborn and would appear as guest speakers if I asked, and Betty was on the bus in 1976 to Washington, D.C., for the national Right to Life March.

I told Betty she was the first black woman I got to know personally. She told me, “You should get out more.”

In that year, I was 45 and involved in working for the right to life for the unborn for six years after my youngest child, a son, my sixth child, was born in 1970. Cradling and taking care of him, I heard about abortion. I couldn’t believe it.

Both our husbands were named Charles and we both were married 52 years before God called them to their heavenly reward.

We had family members that benefited from Gertrude Barber’s center. Irene Smerick of her administration was a neighbor when we lived in St. Mary’s Parish and we first learned how individual family members were helped.

Let’s hear support for St. Betty and St. Gertrude.

– Peg Mitchell, Millcreek