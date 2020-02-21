It’s no surprise that Dylanna Grasinger, director of the International Institute of Erie, goes above and beyond in her job.

I gave Dylanna Grasinger a shout-out on social media a few days ago.

She gets another one in this space right now because, once again, Grasinger went above and beyond — this time from across the Atlantic Ocean — to help me out with a news story.

Earlier this week, I was working on a piece about the city of Erie’s decision to distribute a flyer that includes the nine questions being asked as part of the 2020 census, the nationwide head count of Americans that takes place every 10 years.

The city made that move to provide clarity to residents, especially new Americans, immigrants and others who might be wary of the census questions.

Such fear could lead to an undercount. Immigrants, minorities, the homeless, people living in poverty or group homes, those who move frequently and college students are among the groups that have been traditionally under-counted in the census.

I immediately thought of Grasinger, director of the city’s primary resettlement agency, as a potential source.

Over the years, I’ve gone to her a number of times for stories, including local plans to welcome immigrants, President Donald Trump’s proposed travel bans and how immigrants are preparing for the 2020 census.

So, I reached out to Grasinger by phone and social media. But during a double-check of her Facebook page, I noticed that she and her husband were in London for a vacation.

Ugh.

I kept working the story and calling other sources, and then I saw that Grasinger had responded to my Facebook message in less than two hours.

Her on-the-record message for my story stated, “I think everyone involved with the census is doing their best to get the word out and make the community feel at ease participating. If that is enough is to be determined.”

A key piece of context had been secured, from across the Atlantic Ocean.

Grasinger didn’t have to hit me back. She was out of the country, on a well-deserved break.

But it wasn’t surprising that she did. Grasinger has always been an extremely helpful and insightful source who genuinely cares about the people she serves and the Erie region.

So once again, thanks, Dylanna. I’ll be bugging you again soon in the name of journalism.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Kevin Flowers can be reached at 870-1693. Send email to kevin.flowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/ETNflowers.