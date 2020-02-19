We have yet to hone a local strategy to confront climate change.

Think of an Erie problem. Odds are, there’s a plan for it, be it downtown development, neighborhood renewal or regional growth.

But we have yet to hone a local strategy to confront climate change, a threat that is already disrupting our way of life.

As reporter Valerie Myers detailed, that is about to change and just in time. Pennsylvania Sea Grant and the Community Resilience Action Network of Erie, known as C.R.A.N.E., have begun to work on a climate resilience plan for Erie County.

The project will assess the tolls that severe weather might take on natural assets, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and tourism in Erie County and recommend steps to prepare for and minimize damage, according to Sara Stahlman of the Sea Grant. She is leading the effort, which is funded by $38,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments and Erie Insurance.

“We need to be aware of the dangers ... and be prepared to bounce back," Stahlman said.

The importance of this effort is underscored when you consider what could be at risk – waterfront development, Presque Isle tourism and the farms and wineries that strengthen the economy.

More and more people – 68 percent in Erie County, according to Yale Climate Opinion Maps – have come to accept the reality of global warming. That’s likely due to what Stahlman referred to as the “wake-up call” – extreme weather events fueled by warming temperatures.

Erie temperatures have increased between 1.6 to 4.06 degrees since 1970, according to recent studies, including one that ranks Erie as the eighth fastest warming city in the U.S.

Overall rainfall across the Great Lakes has increased by 10 percent since 1901 and so-called century storms have increased by 70 percent in recent years in Pennsylvania. The biblical deluges have taken a heavy toll, including the 2019 Halloween storm that caused $2.6 million in damage to some two dozen lakefront properties in North East Township.

Lake Erie water levels were at an all-time high in summer, as we witnessed in the flooded facilities at Presque Isle State Park. With no ice cover this winter, high waters are gouging popular beaches to devastating effect. Funding for sand replenishment is only the start of what’s needed. Experts say climate change could cause both extreme high and low water levels over time.

The climate resiliency planning process calls for input from local officials, farmers, business leaders and others to identify and rank risks. Strategies to address them will be outlined in the fall.

Difficult politics impede action on climate change. So does the scale of the problem. Engaging this local planning effort is one way for us to face the disruption head-on, prepared and resilient.