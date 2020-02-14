Tax credits would reward wealthy corporations that harm the environment.

Do you want your taxpayer dollars being used to further enrich fossil fuel executives who exploit our natural resources and pollute our communities?

Under a new bill passed last week in Harrisburg, that’s exactly what will happen. House Bill 1100 will offer hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer handouts to subsidize building more chemical and plastics factories in Pennsylvania.

The tax credit is similar to one offered to Royal Dutch Shell, which is building a massive plastics factory near Pittsburgh. Despite being one of the wealthiest corporations on Earth, lawmakers several years ago saw fit to award the company a tax break equivalent to $1.6 billion over 25 years.

Why should Pennsylvania’s taxpayers foot the bill for an industry that will soak our communities in toxins and fill our waterways with plastics? Shell’s plant will produce 2.25 million tons of climate-killing carbon dioxide and will spew 522 tons of volatile organic compounds into the air every year, to say nothing of the plastics and chemicals that will be dumped in our rivers and streams.

We don’t need our elected leaders offering taxpayer handouts in return for pollution and sickness.

Gov. Tom Wolf has publicly stated his intent to veto this dangerous legislation, and I remain hopeful he will stand firm to that commitment. I call on our elected state legislators to do the same and support the governor’s veto of giving this taxpayer credit card to polluters.

The health of thousands of people here in northwestern Pennsylvania and across the state, now and in the future, depends on it.

– John Vanco, Erie

Senate only mimicked House

with its partisan approach

So, what exactly did the Senate do differently than the House? Both were partisan, preordained outcomes, and both denied the others witnesses. Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House started the investigation in secret hearings, (like Russia or China) via the House Intelligence Committee, instead of properly, in public, via the Judicial Committee. Then she declared an impeachment inquiry, rather than the constitutional requirement of members voting for it.

They took inadmissible, non-firsthand evidence from 17 witnesses. Then she delayed turning over the articles for a month while trying to pressure the Senate to adopt her rules. Senate Republicans did exactly what House Democrats did, no witnesses or evidence for the other side! If the media wasn't working in collusion with Democrats, all of this would have been pointed out, but I think they hate President Donald Trump as much as the swamp does, and are doing everything possible to remove him from office. Just call it a coup.

As far as lying goes, Trump can't hold a candle to them. They've been lying about him since he announced his candidacy, began investigations based only on allegations with no evidence of wrongdoing, and even tampered with evidence. Adam Schiff may be the worst among them. Investigate him! Where did his evidence of Russian collusion that he claimed to have for three years go? If Vice President Mike Pence had done what Joe Biden did in Ukraine, would you be OK with it?

– Matt Evans, Erie

Longtime homeowners need

tax assistance as well

Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance for all means including protection for the existing homeowners who struggle to keep their houses when taxes in their neighborhoods rise.

LERTA would truly be for all if it was amended to add a longterm owner occupied program. Philadelphia has such a program working, but Erie needs one measured at Erie scale for how to save the homeownersw on their taxes. It would automatically help build equity in such households when appraised values start to rise if their taxes were frozen for a period of time.

I ask Mayor Joe Schember’s administration and Erie City Council to please pursue this amendment and show the city that you really mean it when you say "LERTA for all.” Please get the solicitor working on it right away and show true concern for all Erie homeowners.

– Adam J. Trott, Erie

Conversion therapy should

be left up to the parents

Erie County Council opposes conversion therapy for minors and is pleased as punch. County Council is attempting to infringe not only on parental rights, but religious freedom.

County Council claims to “advocate for equity, fair treatment and justice regardless of race, gender and ethnicity.” It left out religion. These parents should be free to choose conversion therapy for their minor children. They are doing it out of love for their child and their love of God, and that should never be taken away.

It’s time CHINOS (Christians in name only) to wake up and see the darkness overtaking every level of government and society. It’s time for us to unite as Christians and take this country back for Jesus.

– D. Hahn, Greene Township