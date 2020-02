Does anyone remember the Al Gore Presidential Election in 2000, and the "hanging chads" fiasco in Florida? How will we survive all the inept voters in 2020 who will have to mark paper ballots? Close elections will require endless recounts.

Walter Thomson, Warminster

It looks as if Nancy Pelosi’s classless act last Tuesday night at the State of the Union shows that she is in need of some psychiatric help.

Frank Thomas, Hatboro