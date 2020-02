Trump‘s performance at the prayer breakfast defines the evangelicals as true hypocrites. Trump was applauded for trashing and ridiculing the Speaker as she sat there and it was a mockery of Christianity.

Susan Gibbons, Fairless Hills

After Wednesday's vote, it's official. Trump. Is. Above. The. Law.

Lynda Mintz, Bensalem

Who will take Kobe's place, not just on the court, but being a really nice guy? Beats me.

Andy Lipton, Bensalem