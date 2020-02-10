Raise a toast to an old soldier on the anniversary of the Iow Jima landing.

The 75th anniversary of the day U.S. Marines landed at Iwo Jima is coming up on Feb. 18. Five days later, on Feb. 23, 1945, photographer Joe Rosenthal snapped his famous picture of six Marines raising the U.S. flag. It’s a moment that remains sharply etched in the memory of Erie’s Dick Donnelly, who survived the fierce fighting on the island. Donnelly, now up in years and residing at Parkside at North East, remains as sharp as always. His heroic service at one of the pivotal moments of the war in the Pacific deserves a moment of celebration from friends and family. If you see Donnelly, raise your glass to him and to those who fought bravely beside him. ... At the recent Super Bowl in Miami, Erie baseball fans recalled a special moment in which John Lynch, now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, played on opening day of the 1992 Erie Sailors season. Lynch, a second-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, pitched that opener for the Sailors, which coincidentally was the first game in the history of the Marlins franchise. The Sailors jersey Lynch wore that day is now on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The late Wayne Huizenga, who owned the Marlins at the time, chartered a flight to Erie for about 100 big shots from Florida to see that first game. Lynch, now 48, played just two seasons of minor league ball before enrolling at Stanford University, where he starred in football under head coaches Dennis Green and Bill Walsh. He later played 15 seasons in the NFL and then moved into management. ... That saga reminded me of the days when the Sailors used the gymnasium at Roosevelt School as their clubhouse. Now the school, which has been empty for more than a decade, is headed for a date with the wrecking ball. ... I hope Gerard Brault, who died Wednesday at age 90, lived long enough to see the photos of his talented granddaughter, Emily Welsh, the former WSEE-TV anchorwoman, covering the Super Bowl for Kansas City’s KMBC-TV station. Welsh is a top anchorwoman for KMBC. Brault was a distinguished scholar who taught French at Bowdoin College and the University of Pennsylvania before serving as Penn State’s head of the French department for many years. His daughter, Ann Marie Welsh, was devoted to her gifted father. ... Friends of Dave “Dr. Rock” Richards know that he will decide to attend at least one of the Rolling Stones concerts in June at Cleveland, Buffalo or Pittsburgh. Dave has already seen the Stones in concert nearly a dozen times, but it doesn’t matter – he’ll be there. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ... Friday is also Valentine’s Day, and Gannon’s Shawn Clerkin recommends the Alpha Psi Omega vocalists who will deliver singing Valentines that day. It’s only $15 to book the singers. ... Kirk Douglas’ death on Wednesday at 103 brought back memories of a fascinating 30-minute phone interview I had with the actor in 1988 when his book, “Ragman’s Son,” was published. Douglas was a terrific storyteller who never held back. When I mentioned his role in ending Hollywood’s blacklist, Douglas recalled sitting in a meeting with the producers of “Spartacus” and asking the group which name should be used for Dalton Trumbo, the blacklisted writer who had penned the screenplay. “We all sat there for a second before Stanley Kubrick spoke up and volunteered to put his name on the screenplay. I decided then and there that we would use Trumbo’s name.” He said he had little use for Kubrick after that. ... My sympathy to former newspaper colleague Sandra Hartel on the recent death of her beloved husband, Richard Hartel. They shared so many great adventures together. ... Jay Leno, who put on such a great show at Chautauqua two summers ago, will return to the institution for a July 24 engagement. ... Erie Hall, longtime home of Penn State Behrend’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, will soon be razed. It hasn’t been in regular use by the basketball teams in recent years, but I’m sure Roger Sweeting would gladly share dozens of stories about the many teams he coached there. ... You can tell that spring isn’t too far away because anglers are already signing up for local fishing tours. Bob Zawadzki, a senior captain on Perch Pirates, said 2019 was a banner year for walleye fishing in Lake Erie, and the fishermen he knows are convinced many other whoppers are ready to be caught.

