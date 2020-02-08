President has signaled that half the nation‘s population has no value.

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, recently outlined the litany of accomplishments achieved by his father-in-law’s administration. Seven million new jobs. Trade deals, unprecedented. The dollar, strong. The endless war between Israel and Palestine reaching an also unprecedented potential for resolution.

Yet, given the glaring allegations, the deceit, the blatant lies and the swarm of negative emotion generated, a great divide is now fixed among the American people. A clear half of the population wants nothing whatsoever to do with this president. Far beyond mere political ideology, there is palpable hatred afoot, across wide swaths of the nation – hatred, for the president of the United States.

His recent impeachment trial has left half of America emboldened, and the other half utterly slain. People can hardly look each other in the eye, fearfully wondering what is in the mind and heart of another. The climate, the prevailing mood is one of enmity. Were we at the mercy of the horse-drawn carriage and musket, very little would restrain man from taking arms against man, woman against woman, child against child.

Perhaps, instead of charging ahead like some Roman conqueror, President Trump should stop and take a candid look at the America his presence has created in the minds of its people. If he cannot or will not do that, then he negates the very lives of those who are repulsed by him. He expresses virtual ethnic cleansing, reducing half of the population to zero value.

If he prefers instead to lead his faction into a future fraught by his own amoral, craven appetites, the rift between his following and the rest of the nation will only grow wider. In the face of and in spite of economic prosperity, he will entrench the divide between the two Americas – perhaps beyond repair.

– Ruth Ann Scanzillo, Erie

Tax credit would worsen

air quality in western Pa.

Erie had 85 days of unhealthy air quality in 2018, according to a new report by PennEnvironment. That means residents suffered through three months worth of dirty, polluted air.

This should raise concern among our elected officials to crack down on polluters to protect their constituents’ health, but instead our state senators are toying with the idea of passing a bill that would degrade air quality even further.

The bill in question, House Bill 1100, would give an $800 million tax credit subsidy to any petrochemical-related building projects in Pennsylvania. These projects rely on natural gas to create plastics and fertilizers, thus increasing fracking, truck traffic and air pollution throughout western Pennsylvania – and that’s not even mentioning the damage these mammoth petrochemical facilities will do to air quality.

HB1100 is nothing more than a handout to some of the world’s richest companies, and the bill sentences Pennsylvanians to a lesser quality of life, because according to our senators, the air we breathe is less important than lining the pockets of wealthy corporations.

This is especially urgent in western Pennsylvania, where the plastics industry is looking to build more of these monster polluters. Erie region state Sen. Michelle Brooks should join her local colleague, Sen. Dan Laughlin, in opposing House Bill 1100

– Maura Deely, PennEnvironment, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl brings

our nation together

Super Bowl Sunday arrived and prevailed with a night-and-day improvement in terms of sustainable viewing, as compared with the previous year’s snooze-worthy pace. Despite one’s team preference, the action and pace made it difficult to escape the easy chair.

Even the ads, which in my opinion have been in a state of decline for countless years, showed signs of creative rebirth as I found myself recalling three or more the next day. I challenged myself to do the same in relation to past years and drew only a big fat blank the day after. The half-time show was rather glitzy and style-heavy and substance-light, yet I believe purposefully so. The two stars were shining in their positive light.

There was no political statement made to draw any unwarranted attention to issues better left off the field. The lengthy tribute to the ragged old American flag that aired was long overdue and lifted the shadow cast by the protesters who put the unnecessary stain of disrespect on it in the recent past. If this was intended as an apology, we may never know, yet in my estimation, I believe so.

There was no pervasive shadow to be observed by the NFL fan or groundhog on this 2nd of February. Life is good once again. If we can unite in this event as a people, no matter what side we may lean toward or stand upon, with due respect for the other, then what else?

– Alan Ahlgren, Erie