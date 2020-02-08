Erie City Council used a transparent process to fill an empty seat.

Welcome back: David Brennan strikes us as a solid choice to fill the two years remaining in the term of former Erie City Councilman Cas Kwitowski, who resigned from council to become city treasurer.

Brennan‘s previous experience on council, and his skill set as an architect and planner, make him a good fit for this moment in Erie. He had declined to run for reelection in 2017.

“I want to be part of everything that‘s going on right now – the momentum in the city, all the development that’s going on downtown,” Brennan when council members chose him on Monday from an impressive field of candidates.

Also encouraging was that City Council members used a transparent process to sort through the applicants and reach a decision. Council members conducted four rounds of voting by paper ballot, to keep horse-trading to a minimum, with the explicit commitment that the votes of each council member would be public records at the conclusion of the process.

End of the line? It appears the end is near for the former Roosevelt Middle School. The Erie School Board and schools Superintendent Brian Polito are moving toward demolishing the 99,000-square-foot building.

The school, 2300 Cranberry St., was built in 1922 and closed in 2007 amid concerns about safety and maintenance. The first step toward razing it involves an environmental assessment of how much asbestos is in the building, which will affect the demolition cost.

We‘re always troubled when circumstances lead to the loss of another notable structure from days gone by. And maybe something could have been done to restore Roosevelt at some earlier point.

But the extent of the deterioration and the cost of renovating the building – which the district estimates at $30 million – is beyond the district‘s means and dictates that the property likely wouldn’t draw interest from developers with the school still standing. If demolition proceeds, the district would sell the land, although it would retain ownership of the adjacent Ainsworth Field.

Another try: Plans are back in motion to install a 40-foot slide on a hillside in Erie‘s 33-acre Frontier Park. That amenity would nicely complement the park’s playground, trails and green space.

The Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, which manages the park, had previously sought bids for the slide, but they came in far over budget. The new specifications have dropped a stairway that would have taken slide users back to top. The new plans call for riders to use a concrete path already in place.

The slide is the brainchild of Erie developer and L.E.A.F. board member Rick Griffith, who saw similar slides in parks across the country. It will be called “The Griff,” in recognition of the $100,000 in money and materials Griffith has committed.