Now and then on these pages, we see a demand from a reader that some elected official “do the right thing” and support a position that the writer thinks is favored by a majority of the official’s constituents.

First of all, this assumes the writer knows what a majority of the voters want but secondly, and much more importantly, it assumes that the role of the official is to follow the current thinking of a majority of those who voted for him. This is not how our system of government is organized nor is it the intent of our Constitution.

In many ways the Constitution protects against the tyranny of the majority and fickleness of the electorate. It is designed in many ways to protect the minority. That is one of the reasons we have a House and a Senate with different terms of office and a different sequence of elections.

Without pulling out our dictionaries and parsing word meanings, let me note that we are not a democracy but a republic or a representative democracy. The original intent was that people would elect from amongst their own, persons to join the legislature and these representatives with their education, experience and wisdom would make the best decisions on their behalf.

So though knowledge of candidates’ opinions on various current issues is certainly of interest, they could not possibly have an intelligently formed opinion on everything that might possibly come up in the future. So what becomes important is the electorate learning how a candidate thinks and what their fundamental beliefs are and how they approach problems.

When in office, the elected official will have more access to a wider pool of information; will have full time to devote to a study of the issues; will have the advantage of intellectual exchange with his colleagues; and will have staff to support and assist him/her in trying to understand the issues. All of these are to a degree that the average citizen cannot begin to match. So, to repeat, how the individual thinks is absolutely critical as is their basic value system.

And when we interview candidates these are not the things we look for and we are impressed by the wrong things. For example, people are favorably inclined when a candidate gives a smooth and detailed response to a question about a popular topic such as, say, police/community relations. Well of course the answer is impressive! They have been answering the question for months and have had dozens (hundreds?) of chances to polish and practice their response. It would be a shock only if they did not give an outstanding performance in answering.

We need to ask questions that they are not expecting or at least ask about something not on the menu of the day. I always love “What book did you read recently and why did you like or dislike it?” How they answer (or in many cases don’t answer) tells me more about the candidates than their current opinion (depending on the polls) on poverty.

Or if they express their stands on an issue of the day, value can be gained in asking how and why they arrived at that particular position. What research did they do? What were the intellectual conflicts and how did they resolve them?

So let’s surprise the candidates in 2020 when they hold town halls, appear for interviews, show up on your doorstep and wherever else you might run into them by asking questions they do not expect but which contain challenge to their mental abilities. They might accidentally tell us what they really think.

Dick Sakulich is a retired manufacturing executive. He lives in Doylestown and is a member of the Intelligencer/Courier Times editorial board.