National award underscores just how much Erie has changed.

The grand prize awarded to the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership‘s Flagship Opportunity Zone on Wednesday did not come with investments attached. But that does not mean it was empty.

Forbes magazine and the Sorenson Impact Center selected Erie out of an original field of 113 entrants as the nation‘s leader in capitalizing on federal Opportunity Zones tax incentives to seed equitable growth in deeply impoverished census tracts. The city in the final four round bested Los Angeles and locales in Colorado and Alabama, because ours was the first city in the nation to draft an Opportunity Zones investment prospectus and because of the chamber’s savvy Erie Homecoming event in August.

That gathering resulted in the creation of Erie Insurance’s $50 million Opportunity Zone investment fund and Connecticut-based CapZone Impact Investment‘s $10 million venture capital fund focused on Erie startups. Also key to the award-winning profile was the Erie Downtown Development Corp.’s work to develop historic North Park Row properties.

Thousands of needy, worthy communities crowd the field of contenders vying for Opportunity Zone investments. This award spotlights Erie as a community prepared to partner with investors and places it in the forefront of the race. It should, as Flagship Opportunity Zone leader Brett Wiler said, open doors.

Indeed, John Persinger, CEO of the EDDC, said he had been asked to share Erie‘s story repeatedly at the award event in Salt Lake City. At least one person is looking to make an investment by June, he said.

Doubts have been raised in national coverage about whether the Opportunity Zones tax incentives will line investors‘ pockets solely and not deliver the intended change in impoverished areas. We hope this news signals that Erie, which so badly needs to root out entrenched, racially disparate poverty, has the potential to disprove that narrative. Paired with Mayor Joe Schember’s campaign to end racism in Erie, the city‘s Opportunity Zones could, as he said, be a powerful tool to leverage private capital for social impact in Erie.

Beyond that, the prize figures as a compelling affirmation in which all involved should bask, at least for a few minutes, before diving back to work.

Four years ago, Erie Refocused lead consultant Charles Buki delivered a devastating and oracular existential warning: If Erie continued to recline in the status quo, squander its assets, attack its problems in siloed fashion, avoid risk and manage decline, it could look to places like Gary, Indiana, or Flint, Michigan, for a glimpse of its future. “The clock is ticking,” he said.

This award – recognizing Erie‘s public- private collaboration, bold, locally crafted solutions and forward-looking leadership – underscores just how much has changed.