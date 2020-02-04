Thanks to Edelmann's dedication and the Erie County Coroner's Office, a mystery has been solved.

State police Trooper Sue Edelmann told reporter Tim Hahn she doesn't like it when she doesn't have answers.

Thanks to Edelmann's dedication and the expert service of the Erie County Coroner's Office, we now know much more than we did when sad news broke that an unidentified older woman's body was found just a few days after Christmas floating in the cold waters of Presque Isle State Park's Marina Lake.

Reporter Tim Hahn on Sunday detailed a compelling story that pulled back the curtain on the wide-ranging state police investigation that gave this woman a name, Joy Bartlett; revealed to the Erie community the broad outlines of her life, and most importantly, helped the brothers with whom Bartlett had lost contact finally solve the mystery of their 72-year-old sister's whereabouts.

As Hahn reported, after Bartlett's body was found by duck hunters on Dec. 28 in Marina Lake, Cook determined that there was no sign of trauma and ruled the cause of death environmental exposure due to submersion in water. But identifying her was no simple matter. There did not appear to be anyone looking for her. Attempts to match the body with missing persons reports and queries at regional shelters led nowhere.

With no crime to investigate, the case became an exercise in decency and duty to Bartlett, an anonymous stranger with no one in her death to advocate for her or find answers.

“It was certainly not something I was going to let go,” Edelmann told Hahn. “She has a family, friends. I certainly did not want to have her go unclaimed or be a Jane Doe.”

A break came Jan. 6, when a landlord called to ask Erie police to check the welfare of a West Second Street tenant whose mail had been piling up. A passport photo in the apartment gave them a likely name for the unidentified woman, and her rental application yielded the name of a friend in California. That friend connected Cook's office with a dentist, whose records confirmed the woman pulled from the water was Bartlett. Next, they tracked down her brothers, one in Oregon, one in Minnesota. They had lost contact with Bartlett but wanted to find her.

One brother, Craig Bartlett told Hahn his sister traveled widely working as a caretaker. She sought spiritual enlightenment and wrote. A photo provided by him hints at the free spirit he described. She wears a long braid and bright red boots.

There are so many stories about investigations – of missing loved ones or human remains discovered – that stall for long years without closure despite valiant effort.

Thanks to Edelmann and all who worked on the case, this one ended with answers, not painful mystery.