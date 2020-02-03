Bloomberg is spending big in the primary race to make up lost time.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a late entry in the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee, is spending big to make up for lost time – especially in Pennsylvania. The 77-year-old billionaire has already spent more than $11 million in advertising in this state and seems to be targeting Pennsylvania’s primary on April 28. His campaign is on its way to hiring nearly 100 workers in Pennsylvania. Overall, Bloomberg has spent more than $262 million of his own money on advertising, mostly on TV commercials. He’s obviously hoping that the Democratic race will still be wide open after several rounds of primaries, and voters, who will be familiar with him by the then, thanks to all those ads, might be willing to give him a look. It’s possible in what seems to be turning into a unique year in politics. The Iowa caucuses takes place tonight, which could help determine if Bloomberg’s expensive investment will eventually bear fruit. ... Negotiations between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, which will determine the future of the Erie SeaWolves, are heading toward key meetings on Feb. 20. The talks have already turned rancorous, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hurling insult after insult at the minor league representatives. His take-no-prisoners approach is puzzling and it’s only succeeded in turning off some lifelong fans of the big league game. I love baseball and especially the Cleveland Indians, but I can’t see myself attending a game at Progressive Field in the near future. Speaking of the Indians ballpark, club officials announced last week that the netting will be extended down the foul lines, ostensibly to protect fans from foul balls. Indians owners are tightfisted, but I don’t think it’s a measure to save the baseballs that would have otherwise landed in the stands. ... Marcus Mendolia’s recent death in San Diego saddened his family and many Erie friends. Only 28, the Cathedral Prep graduate served around the world as a U.S. Navy SEAL and was a great source of pride to his family. ... Newly named Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt delivered a memorable talk many years ago at a communion breakfast at St. Paul’s Youth Center. He was the University of Pittsburgh’s quarterback at the time and he charmed his Erie audience. ... Check out the recently installed “History of Shipbuilding in Erie” at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. Located on the center’s second floor, the interesting exhibit is free and open to the public. ... The turnout by the community to support the family of Alexander Cavanah, the 22-year-old Wendy’s shift manager in Edinboro, who was shot to death last week, was impressive. The lineup of cars headed to the Wendy’s restaurant in Edinboro, filled with people who wanted to honor Cavanah’s memory, stretched all the way back to I-79. ... I recently finished Mark Sommer’s book, “Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger,” and Cleveland fans from that era will love it. Colavito, now 86 and in poor health, remains a heroic figure to thousands of Tribe rooters. ... Mary Solberg wrote a beautiful story in the current issue of Faith magazine on the late Dr. Gertrude Barber. The magazine features information about the the Catholic Diocese of Erie and details efforts to promote Barber for sainthood. ... The Erie RV, Powersports & Camping Show, which runs from Thursday through Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center, always conjures up dreams of setting out for all the great places in the U.S. and Canada. I’d have to hire a driver, of course, to be able to sit back and enjoy the scenery. ... Well, we in Erie made it through January, which is an accomplishment. But, really, the winter weather hasn’t been too bad. We even had some sunny days, which has not been the case in Seattle, where their last official sunny day was Nov. 3. ... Jennie Geisler recently reported on the opening of Coppola’s Pizzeria in the former Lucchetti’s location on West 26th Street. Coppola’s pizza has long been popular in Bemus Point, New York, but it will have to fill some mighty big shoes for the people who loved Lucchetti’s pizza. ... The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant rekindled memories of the state championship game in 1996 between Cathedral Prep and Bryant’s Lower Merion team. The Ramblers battled fiercely against heavily favored Merion, losing, 48-43. More recently, Keith Nies, a star on Prep’s team, renewed acquaintances with Bryant.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.