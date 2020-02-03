If the aftermath of tragic events, spend extra time with loved ones

Since I raced past age 50 more than two years ago, I’ve felt an unmistakable calling to make sure my life is in order.

I’m not certain if this is just my own feeling or if it’s a typical instinct experienced by people who still feel young but have suddenly stumbled across the mid-life line.

Either way, it’s been a strong compulsion to take inventory of the important things in life. I’ve delved deeply into my feelings about faith, health, career, friends and, of course, family. If I’m getting too personal for some, I apologize, but bear with me.

As I’ve undergone this self-evaluation, I’ve also become more aware of the fragility of life. Close friends or family members have dealt with unspeakably painful tragedies, such as the death of a child, serious illness, a friend’s suicide and a family member’s shocking betrayal by a spouse.

We try to guide our lives on a path to happiness and fulfillment, but none of us can escape the cruel fact that life is filled with adversity, suffering and uncertainty.

That became even more evident recently when Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California. I’ve been so moved by the tributes and the genuine emotion that people have expressed in the aftermath of the crash. What made the accident so much more tragic was that two daughters died.

I’ve read countless online posts about Kobe Bryant and his daughter, but one moved me more than all of the others.

A woman wrote that she was only a casual Kobe fan, but she had not been able to stop crying the day after the crash. She could not get out of her mind the thought that Kobe Bryant had realized sometime during the helicopter’s descent that his daughter was going to die and he couldn’t protect her. John and Keri Altobelli must have felt the same way before they died in the same crash with their daughter, Alyssa, by their side.

That shakes me even thinking about it.

On Monday, the Northwestern and Seneca girls basketball players will honor Sophie Dernar, a friend and teammate who died too young in an accident at the age of 14 in 2016. It’s beautiful that they are keeping Sophie’s memory so alive.

It occurred to me after reading about these dear souls that so much of what I’ve learned during my post-50 self-analysis is that the moments are what count most.

We have only a limited amount of time on earth, and we have no control over how long that time lasts. So, it’s crucial that we spend every moment possible caring about the people we love. We don’t know when they will be gone … or we will.

Faith is so important in my life and the lives of my family. But we must use the little time we have to reach out and be kind and compassionate to others.

I’ve enjoyed a number of big family events the past couple of years, such as reunions, weddings, graduations and anniversaries. But it’s the little interactions during these events that make them so special.

My oldest daughter graduated from college and landed a dream job in her dream city last year.

Of all of Mary’s milestone, photo-album moments, though, there was one that I enjoyed most with my wife: Just sitting on the floor of Mary’s new apartment late into the night talking with her, laughing and really looking into her eyes.

Our two youngest daughters, Grace and Paula, were in a school play for the first time over the weekend. Despite the excitement of those four days, the moment I enjoyed the most was seeing them hug and take photos afterward with their two cousins, who also were in the play. Their joy was so evident in their faces.

At a time when impeachment, viruses and so many other negative stories are in the news daily, I hope that we all take the time to cherish the moments with loved ones.

