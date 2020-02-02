Airport Authority was right to change course, even if their executive director doesn’t understand.

Erie Regional Airport Authority board members clearly learned their lesson. Erie International Airport’s executive director? Not so much.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, the authority’s board voted unanimously to reverse its earlier decision and reinstate the Northwestern Pa. Aviation Wall of Fame in the airport’s baggage claim area. The board a week earlier had voted 6-2 against restoring the 664-square-foot mural and accompanying portraits that honor military and civil aviators with Erie ties.

The first vote added to the bad taste at how the entire episode was handled by the Airport Authority’s board and the airport’s executive director, Derek Martin. In reversing the decision, board members made it clear that members of the public had communicated their displeasure in no uncertain terms.

As they should have. The handling of the Wall of Fame was disrespectful to those it honors and their families, dismissive of public input, and indifferent to the $40,000 investment made in the display in 2014.

The Airport Authority’s second vote directed that the Wall of Fame be restored to its previous location “in a timely fashion.” The board also launched a committee of representatives from the board and the public to craft a long-term solution for permanently displaying it.

That’s a good outcome. It remains troubling, however, that Martin, the airport director, by all indications still doesn’t get it.

Without consulting the Airport Authority’s board or seeking public input, Martin last summer had the Wall of Fame removed. It was replaced with a wall-sized corporate advertisement. The move was brought to the general public’s attention not long after by Erie Times-News columnist Pat Bywater.

Martin unpersuasively defended his original decision by noting the airport’s master plan calls for eventually expanding the baggage claim area, which he said meant the Wall of Fame would have to go at some point. Perhaps. But there’s no timeline for that expansion, and it was presumptuous of Martin to decide unilaterally to take the display down and not initiate public discussion of how it might be accommodated when the time comes.

In an interview with Erie News Now after the authority ordered the mural restored, Martin essentially attributed the flap to him being a big-city guy in a community of yokels.

“I think that’s what happens in small-town America. ... This would not happen in a big city,” he told Erie News Now, which wasn’t meant as a compliment but is. He also ruminated on Erie as a place where “people sit around and have a lot of time on their hands.”

In addition to calling him out for his arrogance, we’d like to remind Martin that he works for the people he disdains. It’s their airport, not his. He doesn’t seem to have gotten that message.