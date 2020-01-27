How the statue went missing for decades remains a mystery.

The statue of the Roman goddess Minerva that once stood as a powerful beacon near the main entrance of the old Erie Public Library on South Park Row continues to make an impact for the Blasco Library. Thanks to the Friends of the Library in particular, the icon that mysteriously went missing for decades is being restored. It is also the subject of several interesting programs, including one presented last week at the Jefferson Educational Society by library Director Blane Dessy and top aides Rachel Stevenson and Courtney Baran. Though the likely skulduggery that led to the statue’s disappearance after World War II remains a mystery, Minerva’s return in 2019 has generated a lot of interest. Donated to the “new” library in 1897 by J.F. Downing, a towering Ere figure during the Gilded Age, the 5-foot, 5-inch Minerva will be completely restored, including a new arm, scepter and snakes at her feet. Dessy also announced that local artists can vie to make a multi-media pedestal for Minerva, as well as compete for a $3,000 stipend. ... I don’t understand the thinking behind the removal of the mural at Erie International Airport that depicts the city’s aviation heroes. Four times in the past two years I’ve picked up people at the airport who were visiting Erie for the first time, and they were fascinated by the mural, which had been on display in the baggage terminal. Local artist Tom Ferraro points out that Ehren Knapp, the mural’s designer, is one of the top aviation artists in the country. In 2019, his work was exhibited at the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton, Ohio. The Erie display is a classy, professional mural, not some schlocky work that’s an embarrassment. It’s a big mistake to remove it. ... The death of longtime PBS news anchorman Jim Lehrer on Thursday reminded me of the time I met him at a Super Bowl party in New Orleans. “You’re from Erie?” Lehrer said. “Why that’s Ed Mead country, isn’t it?” Turns out they had spent several weeks together covering the war in Vietnam in 1967. ... Incidentally, best wishes for a speedy recovery to Ed Mead’s son, Judge Jamie Mead, who suffered a painful leg injury during a pickup basketball game. None of us is as young as we used to be. ... This why I am not sold on the extensive use of analytics in baseball: Former Cleveland Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel failed to make baseball’s National Hall of Fame in Cooperstown last week largely because, according to analytics, he was only a fair fielding shortstop. That’s ridiculous, of course. Vizquel was a wizard with the glove, and if analytics show otherwise, such evaluations are for the birds. ... Followers of the planned changes to the Bayfront Parkway won't want to miss this week's presentation of new ideas generated by urban design students and professionals from the Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative. They will be featured in a free program on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State St., and are also the focus of a 24-page report that will show a number of creative ideas to better connect the bayfront with Erie's downtown and neighborhoods above the bluff. The innovative drawings depict pedestrian bridges and pocket parks, as well as new ideas for Dobbins Landing, the promenade walkway and the east bayfront. Leading the program will be urban designer and architect Kristen Zeiber, who spearheaded the project that involves many Kent State students. ... There’s no ice on Lake Erie so far, but according to a report in the latest S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie newsletter, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that 80 percent of the lake will be covered with ice this winter. That would please a lot of ice anglers, who’ve been kept sitting on shore so far. ... How embarrassing for the U.S. senators who’ve been caught napping during the impeachment proceedings. Those photos of the dozing lawmakers will likely be widely circulated during the next reelection cycle. ... His old friends and neighbors in Marvintown were saddened to learn of the recent death of Chris Seager in Florida. One of the brightest kids in the neighborhood, Seager was only 58 when he succumbed to cancer. ... The landfill mountain, which can be seen in the distance from Presque Isle Downs & Casino, looks huge when it’s covered with snow. One of the jockeys there told friends two seasons ago that he enjoys riding in the shadow of the mountain.

