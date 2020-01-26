The Erie School Board’s primary responsibility is to students and taxpayers.

The receipt of an additional $14 million a year in state funding, starting in 2018, required the Erie School Board and Erie School District administrators to reassess and adjust how they go about the public’s business.

The additional money came with a state-imposed financial improvement plan. The plan, overseen by a state-appointed administrator, is binding on the district and leaves it subject to a state takeover if district officials balk.

School Board members showed an inclination in 2019 to bridle at the strings attached to the bailout. Only one board member, for example, voted to do away with a union-friendly bidding provision for district construction projects, as directed by the financial plan.

The policy requires contractors to have an apprenticeship program, which is standard in union shops. The state financial administrator, Charles Zogby, argues that the provision reduces competition for the district’s work and raises costs for taxpayers.

As the district prepares for its next project, $10 million to $12 million in renovations at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy, Zogby made it clear last week that he was losing patience with the board’s previous rejection of the change, calling it “an exercise in raw politics.”

As reporter Ed Palattella detailed, Zogby on Wednesday rebuked the board, to which four new members were elected in November, and reminded it that following the state-approved plan is not optional. The board seemed to get the message, for the moment at least. It voted 6-2 to waive the bidding requirement for subcontractors on the Collegiate project.

That’s a tough vote in a city where pro-union sentiment remains a potent force. But in the context of the school system’s educational and financial needs, the School Board’s primary responsibility is to students and taxpayers.

The board will soon face another tough call affecting union labor, in this case the district’s in-house custodial staff. The financial improvement plan requires the district this year to explore outsourcing that work to save money.

The sums involved are hefty. The low bid on the table – from ABM Industries Inc., one of the biggest property maintenance companies in the country – would save the district $1.8 million to $2.2 million, according to the bid. At the low end, that would mean saving about a third of the $5.4 million a year the district pays now.

As Palattella reported last week, however, ABM – a Fortune 500 company with $6.4 billion in annual revenue – since 2010 has paid out more than $150 million related to legal claims, most involving workplace issues. Schools Superintendent Brian Polito said district officials “are going to take all that into consideration.”

Polito reiterated that he hopes to work out a cost-savings deal to keep the jobs in-house. We urge the unions to bargain in good faith toward that outcome.