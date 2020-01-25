The annual Healing Hearts project collects handmade valentines to deliver to local nursing and other facilities.

Roses are red, violets are blue, WCTL-FM wants some love from you – to share with residents of nursing homes, senior living centers and more.

The Erie area's Christian radio station is once again holding its Healing Hearts Valentine's Day Project.

This is the sixth year for the effort, which collects thousands of valentines to be distributed at nursing homes, senior living centers and other agencies serving people in need in our communities.

What really makes it special, however, is that WCTL asks people to make homemade cards for Healing Hearts rather than just donating store-bought ones. It's a great activity for people of any age but especially families, scout troops, Sunday school classes, preschools and youth groups, organizers said.

Lori Clapper, WCTL's content strategist and a radio-show host, told me that people were contacting the station about making valentines even before Christmas.

The valentines don't have to be a certain size or even a standard shape, but those that are like a typical greeting card are somewhat easier for packing and delivery. And they don't have to be created from card stock. In the past, they've been made from construction paper, foam board, fabric and even needlepoint and shaped like rectangles, squares and hearts. Organizers only ask that you don't incorporate food products like candy. Envelopes aren't required.

You don't have to be a poet to create a card. A simple “Happy Valentine's Day” or any other positive message is welcome. Whether you sign a card with your own or your organization's name is up to you.

Once valentines are completed, they can be sent through the mail or dropped off at WCTL, 10912 Peach St., Waterford, PA 16441. The deadline is Feb. 7.

In 2019, WCTL handed out 5,000 valentines to nearly 30 nursing homes and other organizations.

If you know of one with residents or clients who would benefit from receiving a valentine or if you're willing to help with delivery, call WCTL at 796-6000 or send an email to info@wctl.org. Find more information at www.wctl.org.

