Lenape High School is eliminating class rank. Here’s why that’s a bad idea.

Do you know your class rank from high school? I do. It was 132 out of 264. Middling, literally.

Makes sense. I was a solid C- student, a daydreamer, bored with lectures and filmstrips, and allergic to studying the way some people are allergic to bee stings. During the school year I was a regular at detention, and in summer I was a familiar face at summer school. If parents and pediatricians back then medicated boys the way they do now for attention deficit disorder, I’d be hopped on megadoses of speed.

But I digress.

I know my high school class rank because, weeks prior to graduation, it was compiled on a list and posted on a bulletin board outside the discipline office at my high school. Anyone passing could see who was tops and who stunk, academically speaking. It’s how things were back then. Today, such a disclosure might bring a lawsuit.

In the 40 years since the world was informed I was a mediocre student, though, not one employer, bank loan guy, cop, HR person, bartender, life insurance salesman, friend, neighbor or reader has asked, “What was your high school class rank?”

My guess is few of us even know where we ranked in high school, except for the select brainiacs at the top of the class for whom that number, along with their ZIP code, income and number of garage doors on their McMansion, are oh so important.

I hadn’t thought about my enjoyable but middling high school years until last week when Lenape Regional High School District decided to do away with class rankings, beginning with the incoming freshmen next school year.

“About a dozen other schools statewide have abandoned class ranking for a variety of reasons, finding it creates too much competition and anxiety among students as the difference between top students’ GPAs are often just hundredths of decimal points apart, and colleges simply don’t care about it,” according to our story published last week.

“Anecdotally, we’ve heard from families and students that it applies some undue pressure,” Lenape Regional Assistant Superintendent Matthew Webb told our reporter. “We also heard that it wasn’t necessarily helping.”

It’s a well-intentioned move. Students have changed since Jimmy Carter was president and we relied on Walter Cronkite and evening newspapers to tell us what was happening in the world. But it’s probably more bad than good. Here’s why.

For one, a kid at the bottom of his high school class will be deprived of something valuable — a chip on his shoulder. There’s no better motivator for certain people than to be told by some officious authority figure that they stink, have likely peaked, and won’t amount to much.

“Oh, yeah? Watch me,” the kid says.

Everyone knows a guy with a chip on his shoulder, usually a result of some rejection dating to his high school years. As an adult, he’s outwardly successful, usually with his own business. He’s worth millions, has a knockout wife, successful kids, a house at the Shore. And yet the slow burn still smolders within. Maybe it’s class rank, maybe it’s getting cut from the team, or losing the class presidency to some nerd. The chip propels him toward proving them wrong. Local Chambers of Commerce are populated by such people, and I admire them.

Removing class rank also deprives a kid from that first stinging splash of ice water tossed in his face, when the hard numbers show he’s an academic bottom feeder. In the old days, a kid would shrug his shoulders and get on with his day, or went to community college and made up for his high school slacker years (The latter which I did.) It deprives kids of the reality of life. We rank things. It’s why we watch the Super Bowl.

It’s not just the slackers who suffer from not knowing how low they rank. It’s the smart kids at the top, too. That rank represents more than just being some ordinary goody-two-shoes and teacher’s pet.

It represents hard work, discipline and ambition to do well in life. Those kids are rewarded with the highest honor school district administrators can award — the privilege to address your classmates at graduation. For parents of such high achievers, it’s to see their son or daughter step to the podium and receive applause, it might as well be the World Series and their kid just knocked in the winning run.

But along with class rank, Lenape also will no longer have a class valedictorian or a salutatorian. That’s unfair, but maybe kids are so egalitarian these days, it doesn’t matter.

For these reasons, class rank is a good thing, and should be maintained for the benefit of slackers and brainiacs alike.

JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.