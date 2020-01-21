Trump doesn’t deserve the credit given to him after avoiding military service.

I too am a Vietnam veteran.

Once I read the recent letter from Joe Kupniewski, it lit a fire in my soul. He said President Donald Trump is great because he “praises our troops, military, police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” You do know how he got out of going to Vietnam with so-called “heel spurs” from a doctor whom he rented from Trump’s dad? Now I want you to think about 911 and two Americans, one of whom was born to money and was 24 years old and the other a NFL football player who left a lucrative sports career to enlist in the U.S. Army while Trump’s son, Jr., did not. He could have, but chose to earn money. Google Don Jr.’s image with an AR-15. He is a wannabe, but not a doer.

What an amazing insight on immigration. What if Trump was around during Herod’s time but was an Egyptian leader and closed the border so that a particular family and their newborn were denied entry? Think about that!

Just remember that immigrants, legal and illegal (hired by farmers and ranchers), made this country great, even when we sent the Chinese railroad laborers home and rounded up Japanese Americans in the 1940s to lose their businesses and homes.

So when you see Trump hug a flag, remember he had no stamina to enlist and serve like you and me.

– Louis Cioccio, Erie

Variety of churches serve

hungry in west county

I wish to offer a correction to your recent story about seniors and food pantries, with a focus on the Girard/Lake City Christian Cupboard.

While the Christian Cupboard distribution center is at the Adams Center, a property owned by the First Presbyterian Church of Girard, this food pantry is an ecumenical effort of Girard and Lake City churches. In 2009, nine member churches combined their food pantries and incorporated as the Girard/Lake City Christian Cupboard. In addition to the First Presbyterian Church of Girard, these churches include Bethel Assembly of God, Girard Alliance, Girard United Methodist, Grace Episcopal, Lake City United Methodist, SS Cyril and Methodius, St. John Lutheran, and St. John the Evangelist.

Now that the United Way of Erie County no longer funds emergency food services, the Christian Cupboard is totally dependent upon the food and monetary contributions of the member churches and the community. Your donations are always appreciated.

– Susan B. Mueller, board chairwoman, Girard/Lake City Christian Cupboard, Girard

Ask your Pa. legislators

to end gerrymandering

Last May, U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the best and worst states in America in which to live. Pennsylvania was ranked 41st. Our state got an “F” grade in legislative agenda fairness, with a failure to pass bills sought by a majority of residents.

Here’s an example: Right now a majority of Pennsylvania residents want to change the system by which our state’s legislative and congressional boundaries are drawn. They want an independent commission, not politicians, to decide these boundaries. Two bills are now in the House of Representatives, HB 22 and 23, to end gerrymandering by establishing an independent commission to draw district lines.

I met recently with my state representative, Republican Curt Sonney, asking for his support for these bills. He declined at the time, and said if these bills are going to be passed, state representatives need to be “hounded with emails” in support of these two bills. At this time, HB 22 and 23 have more than 90 co-sponsors, many of them Republican, so there is bipartisan support. Senate bills to mirror the House bills are not yet introduced, so they don’t have assigned numbers, but the numbers 1022 and 1023 have been reserved.

If you hate gerrymandering and not having your vote count, then email or phone your Pennsylvania state representative and senator, and ask them to support House Bills 22 and 23, and upcoming Senate Bills 1022 and 1023. Their phone numbers are helpfully listed below this Your View section.

For more information on this issue, refer to the website www.fairdistrictspa.com.

– Sue Murawski, North East

Just wait until Trump

has to release tax returns

Marc Thiessen’s column of Jan. 5 in the Erie Times-News, “That sound you hear is Mitch McConnell laughing at Pelosi,” is a drowning man grasping at straws in his defense of President Donald Trump.

When the courts rule that Trump has to turn over his tax returns along with records from the German Deutsche Bank, we’ll find out if he was laundering money. Trump cannot list the sum of money he donated to charity as President Barack Obama did. Trump stole from his charity. In any event, if he was proud of his tax returns he would be shoving them in our faces.

– Cloyd J. Rose, Erie