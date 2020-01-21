



In the weeks and months leading up to the invasion of Iraq, President Bush insisted that Iraq was behind the attacks on 9/11, that the Iraqis were in league with Al-Qaida, that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, and that they were attempting to purchase “yellow cake” uranium in pursuit of a nuclear capability.

As time went by each and every one of those assertions was proven to be false. In the end, to justify an unnecessary and immoral war that left several thousand U.S. military personnel dead, tens of thousands more wounded and maimed, not to mention hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis dead, Bush could only lamely insist “The world is a better place without Saddam Hussein.”

All of this sounds very much like what we are now hearing from Donald Trump in justification of his killing of Soleimani.

Initially he claimed that Soleimani was preparing to attack U.S. embassy and military personnel. But now, after being unable to present any evidence of that, Trump stated, in a tweet, that “It really doesn’t matter…because of his horrible past.” In other words, “The world is a better place without him.”

That last statement may, in fact, be true but that doesn’t make his assassination smart policy.

The plain fact of the matter is that Trump is a man without a plan…on anything! Just what is the U.S. policy towards Iran, or the Middle East, or Russia, or China, or North Korea? I defy anyone to outline anything close to a rational, cogent strategy that, under Trump, has guided U.S. policy toward any of those places.

The same can be said of domestic issues. What is Trump’s policy on health care, or the opioid epidemic, or our crumbling infrastructure, or our mountainous national debt, or the escalating costs of education? Trump has only one policy. And that is to get re-elected at any cost. And his plan for doings so is to say anything and to do anything that will rouse his supporters and further divide the country.

Does anyone, for one second, believe that he would not intentionally start a war with Iran or North Korea if he thought it would somehow help him to win re-election?

Donald Trump is a man with one plan, Take Care of #1 and the country be damned.

Don Crouthamel lives in Sellersville.