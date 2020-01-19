Watering down the long-delayed theater project would not meet the public’s expectations.

Finishing Warner should

be the highest priority

The renovations to the Warner Theatre have been in the works for decades. All at once it is a big surprise that the cost is considerably higher than first budgeted. Now it seems that the project is to be watered down to a shadow of the previous proposals.

Anybody who has had a project done on their home knows that when you have to make cuts, the results only please your wallet and not your eyes or expectations. Doesn’t it seem strange that there was always money for a baseball stadium, a civic center, a convention center and many renovations over the years?

What about the Erie Community Foundation loaning the money for the deficit? The ability to actually finish the Warner will enable it to bring in larger productions for longer periods of time. This should equate to more income over the years for the Warner and community.

If Harrisburg has had the money in its budget since the 1990’s, was it there drawing interest or was it just put into another project? Maybe it is time for other projects to wait while the Warner is finally finished. How about some of our elected state officials going to bat for the theater?

Can you imagine what Presque Isle would look like if it had been ignored for the most part since the 1990s?

Maybe the powers that be should hire a group of Amish to be the contractors. They would probably finish it in half the time and under budget.

– John Signorino, Erie

Views of actress reflect

views of modern society

In response to Peg Mitchell's Jan. 11 letter regarding her anti-abortion stance: You certainly make a lot of assumptions based on a "snippet" of information about the woman on the Golden Globes.

Had you actually watched the show, you would have seen her compassionate speech and the overwhelming applause she received from both men and women in the audience. It is unkind of you to assume she had an abortion, had unprotected sex with men, and that she was bragging about it on national television.

It is 2020. People have sex without being married. People choose their mates and make decisions on bearing children. You continue to push your antiquated views on the rest of us who live in a modern society.

– Lori Loper, Fairview

Its lack of accreditation

should be issue with NPRC

Pat Howard's recent column contained a very concise statement regarding the supposed applicable petitions in the mind of the Pennsylvania Board of Education, one of which is wildly political from Sen. Joe Scarnati and the other from the unaccredited (as stated on its own website) Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, among others.

However, I'm still quite surprised that neither any other previous Erie Times-News reporting nor Howard's column even slightly mentioned the fact that the NPRC is not an accredited educational entity.

If one does not believe this, go to the NPRC website and read NPRC's own statement that "NPRC is working on accreditation.”

The fact that NPRC is associated with Gannon University does not alleviate that real fact that NPRC nor its courses are accredited in any way shape or form.

Also, as per U.S. Department of Education regulations, for an educational institution to be eligible to receive any federal funding of any form, such as a Pell Grant, GI Bill or Veterans Affairs educational monies, an educational institution must be accredited by a recognized accreditation authority.

Well, maybe the state Department of Education's rules are different or it just doesn't care.

– William A. Wittenberg, Wesleyville

Strong support of Trump

reflects badly on Kelly

The comments made by white supremacist David Duke after Donald Trump won the presidency really stuck in my mind. “Make no mistake about it, our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump,” he wrote. Now if that isn’t enough to make you regurgitate your last meal, then you are probably one of Trump’s biggest supporters and nothing will change your mind about this racist.

What really bothers me about Trump’s actions, lies and racist remarks is that U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is one of Trump’s biggest supporters. Why? I don’t know, but it’s got to have something to do with getting reelected. If the people of the 16th Congressional District take a good look at Kelly’s record and his backing of the worst president ever, then maybe he will be a car salesman again after November.

Kelly voted 60 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act and, guess what, it didn’t work. Don’t you think there are more important things to do in the House, like strengthening Social Security, getting drug prices cut and fighting for veterans benefits improvements? The slogan that Kelly and a whole lot of other Republicans use is “make America great again.” Trump’s campaign people came up with that one. Actually it should read, “make America great again, dump Trump.”

– Bud McKelvey, Hermitage