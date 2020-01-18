The message of tolerance, justice, equality and love is sorely needed.

Good timing: Erie Mayor Joe Schember’s most oft-stated and cherished goal is to help end racism in this community. On the national stage, troubling racial tensions and attitudes cast a pall over our politics and the progress that’s been made.

It seemed fitting, amid that mixed context of hope and concern, that Erie was able to hear from Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. King III carries on his father’s message of tolerance, justice, equality and love in times when it’s sorely needed.

A sold-out crowd of 600 attended the Martin Luther King Center’s 10th annual Dr. King Awards Dinner last Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. He spoke of the sharp divisions among Americans, and our collective responsibility for bridging them.

“There has to be a way to resolve conflict without doing harm to others and to ourselves,” King said in an interview. “We have to operate at a higher level.”

All of us.

Pets at risk: There’s a national shortage of emergency veterinarians, and the fallout is now being felt in Erie.

Difficulty recruiting enough veterinarians to provide emergency care, and to work the hours involved, has prompted the Northwest Pennsylvania Pet Emergency Center to cease operating on Monday and Tuesday nights, at least for now. That leaves a worrisome hole in Erie’s web of veterinary care.

A group of local veterinarians established the center in 2001 to provide emergency care during hours when regular veterinary practices are closed. If you’ve ever had a pet urgently need its services, you know how important that can be.

“We regret having to make this decision and hope to be able to return to our previous hours as we are able to hire more emergency veterinarians,” said Brian W. Christman, a veterinarian who serves as the center’s medical director.

Here’s hoping that happens soon.

Job well done: General McLane schools Superintendent Rick Scaletta announced this week that he will retire on June 30. Scaletta has served as superintendent of the General McLane School District since 2010.

That stint in the top job caps a 40-year tenure as a teacher and administrator in the district. Scaletta, a Johnstown native who will turn 62 next week, said he will remain in the Edinboro area and focus on voluteer work.

We have admired Scaletta’s focus on communicating with his community. And we have been grateful for his willingness to add his voice and insights into forums this newspaper has conducted as part of our Erie Next initiative.

Scaletta has taken a regional view of the issues facing public education. And he was among the regional superintendents who went to bat publicly for the Erie School District when its financial crisis threatened to ripple through the region.