You will never hear Trump says something against America.

Trump is a great American,

his track record proves it

Being a Vietnam veteran, I believe I have a right to praise this president. He always praises our troops, military, police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the first lady does the same. You never hear him say anything against America.

He brought the remains of a soldier back from North Korea. He and his wife and children pushed prison reform. Lower unemployment, high employment, the list goes on and on. So fellow veterans and Americans, you need to see the real president, not what he is portrayed as by the Democrats. He is a great American.

– Joe Kupniewski, Erie

Props to Millcreek Twp.

for free recycling bins

Just a quick "thank-you" to Millcreek Township for making its excess blue recycling bins available to city of Erie residents free of charge. I appreciate not needing to purchase bags anymore, thanks to the township's generosity. When it comes to our environment, we're all in this together.

– Linda Bolla, Erie

Remember to turn on lights

when using your wipers

I want to thank Dana Massing for her recent article about winter driving. However, I'd like to add an additional item: Please turn on your lights. Pennsylvania law requires you to turn on your lights any time you have your wipers on. Turning on your lights is not only intended for you to see better, but for you to be more easily seen by others.

This simple act can help prevent accidents and save lives. If you notice lights lit on the cars around you, please turn yours on. This goes for snow, rain, dusk, dawn and just plain dreary weather. So please help your fellow drivers out and turn on your lights.

– Linda Graff, Erie

Demand Senate hold a fair,

complete impeachment trial

The U.S. Constitution, the foundation of our country’s strength and stability, is under attack.

Our Constitution empowers three co-equal branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial. This brilliant design establishes checks and balances so that no one branch becomes too powerful.

Every U.S. president swears to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” At his inauguration, Donald Trump took that oath, his right hand on the Bible.

Since taking office, he has repeatedly disrespected the Constitution, refusing to obey legal limits to his power and legal congressional demands. He barred subordinates from obeying legal subpoenas, prohibited legal access to information sought by Congress, and has behaved more like a king than a president subject to the tenets of democracy and the law.

We the people deserve better. The House of Representatives impeached Trump and the Senate is now legally bound to hold a fair and impartial trial.

Senators, the impeachment jurors, will take an oath to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution.” But before the trial even begins, and in brazen defiance of that most basic requirement, Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have stated they stand with Trump.

At his swearing in, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey pledged to “preserve and protect our Constitution.” How can he uphold his oath of office without a thorough examination of the facts? What are Republican leaders hiding?

Demand a fair impeachment trial with relevant documents and fact witnesses. Contact Toomey today by calling 202-224-4254, or emailing him at toomey.senate.gov.

– Mary Bruce Serene, State College

Democrats’ double standard

poses danger to country

The Soleimani terrorist termination by President Donald Trump's order has his opponents calling him a war criminal, murderer and worse for assassinating a foreign official. They also criticized him when he got the "austere religious scholar" al-Baghdadi, an ISIS terrorist.

Remind me, did any one of them utter a peep when President Barack Obama used more than 500 drone strikes, without congressional notification, often killing civilians, including children? Did they worry about retaliation or starting World War III? Did they alter the War Powers Act? Was Osama bin Laden praised after his death?

When Obama returned billions of dollars in previously frozen assets – which surely went to fund terrorist activities – to Iran as a part of the nuclear deal between Iran, the U.S. and other countries, did any of them comment? No.

This double standard where anything we do is OK, but nothing you do is, is dangerous political rhetoric that gives comfort to the enemy and must stop. And stop using every incident for your political agenda, ignoring the detrimental effect on America. Killing terrorists is a good thing, and the only way to stop them.

– Maxx Jonson, Erie