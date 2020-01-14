Attacks on President Trump ignore the good things he’s done.

I know there’s political division in our country: left vs. right, liberal vs. conservative, Democrat vs. Republican. It has always been that way because of the primary view of the function of the federal government. Until recently, it has always been that the two sides could disagree agreeably, compromise ensued and the country moved forward. But no more.

The volume of vicious vitriol in recent letters to the editor at President Donald Trump and anybody who supports him, in spite of his accomplishments, is beyond my comprehension. I guess it’s understandable that these writers have this mindset if they get their news from ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC or the Associated Press, where more than 90 percent of comments regarding the president are negative, and where the so-called journalists of these organizations characterize the president as racist, a liar, corrupt, a misogynist, etc., all without proof. They cannot fault his policies so they resort to character assassination, a typical liberal approach. I note that the Democratic presidential debates never talk about the economy, and I am reminded of what Jack Nicholson said to Tom Cruise in “A Few Good Men”: “You can’t handle the truth.”

None of the recent letters gives the president any credit for what he has accomplished. They hate him in spite of: the best economy in 50 years; the stock market up almost 50 percent; lowest unemployment in 50 years; lowest unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans and women ever; rebuilding the military; building the wall to bring illegal immigration under control; appointing judges who revere our Constitution and will judge accordingly; and passing a tax revision that put more money into the pockets of the blue-collar worker.

– Philip Chaffee, Corry

Erie Insurance deserves

community's gratitude

I want to express my deepest thanks and profound gratitude to the many benefactors who have shown and proven their loyalty to our humble but very special city of Erie.

To name a few, give major credit to H.O. Hirt and his family, Tom Hagen, all of the past CEOs and the countless fine Erie Insurance employees who carry on the vision and loyalty to the entire area. Erie Insurance continues to restore the heart of downtown Erie by building the beautiful, solid-looking new building that nicely complements the surrounding company buildings. My favorite will always be the impressive Colonial headquarters built in 1953-54, which is always an elegant sight. Add the restoration of surrounding structures, many of them architecturally unique, that improve the neighborhood to be more beautiful and impressive than it once was.

As an older person who grew up in St. Patrick Parish, I greatly appreciate the countless gifts and benefits shared with all of us. In closing, Erie Insurance, as a corporation and in many other ways, may well be “above all” in service to its community. Thank you.

– John Abbate, Erie

Trump’s decision has

unintended consequences

If a butterfly flaps its wings in Africa, will it cause a hurricane in Florida? I doubt it, but maybe.

If President Donald Trump orders the execution of an Iranian general in Iraq under dubious reasons, will it result in the death of 160 innocent civilians over the skies of Iran? Well, we all know the answer to that: unexpected consequences.

– James C. Tansey, Erie

Staying close to God

will make it good year

I love the song “Imagine” by John Lennon. But sorry, John, there is a heaven. It is not a fantasy or false hope. He had a vision of a peaceful world. A brotherhood of man.

Peace seems elusive these days. Just read the paper or watch the news. Can we imagine a world without war or terrorism? It seems like a remote possibility. Many people feel helpless as to what they can do. We can pray for world peace. We can give a donation to a food pantry. We can help the homeless.

God has a plan for everyone’s life. No matter what the circumstances in a person’s life, he is there to leave the 99 sheep to find the lost one. Jesus is the good shepherd. He loves his sheep. Sometimes we question many things that happen and wonder why God would let these things happen. I always think – prayer, patience and perseverance. When I practice these three things, it calms my fears. I always try to have a grateful attitude. There is always something to be grateful for. There is always someone we can help with a smile or donate money to, or just listen to someone who needs someone to talk to. I think God wants us to be a cheerful giver.

Thank you, Lord, for giving me the gift of life. Sometimes I struggle, but you are right there consoling me. It’s a new year full of possibilities, and if I stay close to you it will be a good one.

– Eileen Kraft, Erie