Erie’s gross domestic product surged ahead 3.1 percent in 2018.

American Tinning & Galvanizing blinks out compelling bids for new workers on a snazzy digital sign, just one in a chorus of local help-wanted pleas found in these pages, tacked in shop windows and heralded online.

Mayor Joe Schember has been known amid the tight labor market to connect workers with jobs at his weekly press conferences, calling bosses to the podium to explain what is available.

The strengthening local economy can be seen in the construction crews swarming over new multi-million-dollar business expansions at places like Erie Insurance and UPMC Hamot, projects expected to create more jobs once the doors open.

We know this can be a difficult ask in Erie – conditioned by decades of loss – but go ahead: Believe what you see. Numbers detailed by reporter Jim Martin indicate the abundance of anecdotal evidence adds up to an economy roaring to life. As Martin detailed, after showing disappointing declines in 2016 and 2017, Erie’s gross domestic product surged ahead 3.1 percent in 2018 after adjusting for inflation.

The value of goods and services produced in Erie County climbed from $10.86 billion in 2017 to $11.2 billion in 2018. It is remarkable, as Martin noted, for a city that a national study a year ago ranked just two slots from the bottom in growth, 513th out of 515.

The heartening GDP report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis follows news in November that personal income in Erie County grew 6.1 percent in 2018, compared with 2.8 percent in 2017.

And on Thursday, LinkedIn published a story that touted Erie in a list of 12 mostly smaller U.S. cities that have seen average hiring rates climb by at least 6.5 percent, crushing the national average of 2.7 percent. The LinkedIn piece credited that success to cities’ focusing on single homegrown industries, in Erie’s case, health care.

We welcome the positive attention, but don’t agree that Erie rests all its hopes on one industry. As Tim NeCastro, CEO of Erie Insurance, told Martin, not just health care but growth in the region’s colleges and universities and at Erie Insurance, and the region’s still strong manufacturing sector, all contribute to the positive momentum. And, as he said, balance among the sectors and growth in advanced manufacturing should be sought.

NeCastro welcomed the bright statistics as a sign of progress, not a reason for complacency. We are “not out of the woods yet,” he said.

Indeed. Martin’s reporting in June also detailed how Erie’s wages lag behind those elsewhere in the state. And we know extreme poverty and blight continue to hamstring human potential in urban Erie neighborhoods and remote rural areas.

Heroic efforts to reverse Erie’s fortunes are paying off. They are also just getting started.