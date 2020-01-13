I’ve arrived at another new year, which will begin my 11th decade of life, from the 1920s to the 2020s.

I’m not sure how to put that into words. After reaching one of my goals welcoming in the new millennium in 2000 and then describing each successive year as a bonus, it seems there ought to be another word for my longevity.

It’s still a bonus, but there should be a somewhat better description, something similar to what they do in basketball, a double bonus.

At this stage in life, it seems the right time to look back to how I brought in past new years, celebrating it with close friends and families. In my very young days, there weren’t TV countdowns and dropping balls. We were made aware of the ringing in of the new year with the loud whistle from the Jones & Laughlin Steel plant. We also heard Guy Lombardo and his orchestra with the strains from “Old Lang Syne” and gathered on Calhoun Street with some banging pots and pans and a few rounds in the air from my Uncle Lawrence’s shotgun.

In later years, especially after marriage, it was usually at some club or nightspot -- the Monaca Legion, Croation and Serbian clubs, Moose Hall, MPI Club, VFW posts in Center and Hopewell townships, and Villa’s Lounge. In an article in December 1998, I wrote that some 20 of my friends and family were going to be together to welcome in 1999. Most of them I celebrated with each year, sadly, are gone. I miss them and think of them often.

Some friendships went back over 70 years: Greg “Yudy” Kalidonis, Reed “Ziggy” and Kay Walters, Joe Letteri , John “Doc” Dzurko, Charley and Alice Hagan, Melvin and Kay Padgett, Don and Fanny Greenawalt, Mike and Stephanie Lis. We also celebrated with my siblings throughout all our lives: sister Olga and husband Steve Matakovich, brother-in-law Larry Palombo, and brothers Bill and Dr. D.D. Piroli.

Still with us from that group are Gilda Letteri, Marie Kalidonis, Eleanor Dzurko, Tom and Charlotte Costo, my 97-year-old sister, Lydia Palombo, and my sister-in-law Joan Piroli.

Now, Evelyn, my wife of 70 years, and I try to stay awake and watch the million or so revelers ring in the new year in New York City’s Times Square and, when the ball drops, appreciate that as a family, we are still together, looking forward to the uncertainty of the coming year.

One great moment in Aliquippa in the early ’80s and ’90s during the new year was being invited to a lavish dinner on Jan. 1 at the home of the founder of Metro’s Catering, Bill Metropoulus, celebrating his name day, St. Vasilas, which is Greek for William. The meal included almost every type of food, from lobster Newberg to lamb and the specialty for some, the lamb’s head. He lived life to the fullest, a proud U.S. Marine, loyal to his friends, and a bit of the town’s tradition and character died with him.

Lest I forget, a happy new year to all -- and to all, a year of good health and enjoyment.

