Cure for your post-holiday, mid-winter blues: Just look up.

The boxes are sitting out. The ugly ones — not the pretty ones wrapped in red and white paper with bows, filled with tissue paper and surprises. Those boxes are long gone, their contents hung in closets, set upon shelves, or returned to the store in exchange for something less surprising.

The ones sitting out are the ragged boxes — the ones that originally, several years ago, held something else rather large, but have been repurposed into storage for decorations to be hidden away for the next 11 months.

Nobody feels like filling these boxes. We’re all kind of sick of the whole holiday thing, frankly, and just wish it would put itself away. We’ve stopped turning on the lights, so the artificial trees sit, lifeless, cluttering the newsroom, my living room — lots of living rooms.

The steady drum of bad news coming out of the world’s news services worsens daily, and the peace and joy we managed to muster through the holidays seems to have eroded even faster than usual this year. Nobody wants to talk about world and national news. Actual events have snuffed out the fun of political banter.

As far as conversational topics, we’re left with the weather, of which we can only say, “Well, it could be worse.”

And yet, Erie itself seems unperturbed. The Powers That Be are talking about improving parks on the east side. Benefactors are benefacting all over the place. Big Erie businesses are building and expanding and investing, the Erie Downtown Development Corp. is moving quickly on acquisition and building plans. An alphabet soup of organizations plows ahead on re-tooling the Erie economy and its participants.

A decades-long decline in plain, old hope and optimism, at least among regional leaders, seems to be slowing, even reversing course, as evidence mounts that this time we just might be able to turn things around.

It’s often hard to find sun in the middle of an Erie winter, as we drive past crumbling factories skirted by sidewalks buried in blackened snow. But it’s worth counting the improvements and new businesses along our thoroughfares, as well as the plans and artists’ renderings that seem to appear in the paper every few weeks.

What I love most are the murals. Decaying cities don’t paint murals. And they’re everywhere these days. On towers and buildings and walls. All we have to do is look up.

So let’s gather our strength and put the Christmas stuff away so we can make room for the very real gifts 2020 has in store.

