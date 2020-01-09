



Every time I see segments of our wounded warriors on television and hear their stories, my heart breaks a little more each time. Their stories are ones of immense bravery in their service to their country and afterwards in adapting to their injuries and holding their lives together.

God bless them and their families. Then, I think back over the years and remember when the Iraq War began and you started to get reports on battle casualties and injuries. It struck me right away that we were at war with Iraq, but that many of the casualties and injuries inflicted on our service men and women were caused by sophisticated IED bombs supplied by and often planted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard headed by Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani.

It has been established that Suleimani has been responsible for over 600 American soldiers killed and many thousands receiving crippling injuries. President Obama was in office for eight years and he never attempted to take this monster out.

Rather, the Obama administration bowed to the Iranian government, handing over $150 billion to Iran. All the while, Suleimani continued to supply bombs to terrorists to inflict more casualties on our brave men and women. Those billions were used by Iran to foster terror throughout the Middle East. President Obama should have been impeached for giving aid and comfort to America's enemy.

Then I was watching the news last Thursday night and heard that President Donald Trump had given the order to eliminate Suleimani and other terrorists who were planning additional terror attacks on Americans.

My heart leapt with joy that we had a president who would do whatever it took to protect our men and women who are defending our country. You would think everyone in our country would be applauding our president. If you thought that you would be sadly mistaken.

Almost all the Democrats running for president in 2020 and in fact just about all Democrats period have blasted this president for eliminating this monster. I would just ask of each and every Democrat to look into the eyes of every family member whose loved ones were killed or maimed due to the actions of Suleimani and tell them that President Trump's action was wrong.

Where were these same hypocritical Democrats while Suleimani was doing his terrible deeds? Mrs. Pelosi, Sen. Schummer and the rest of you Democrats, have you no shame?

Bernard T. Byrne is a resident of New Britain Borough.