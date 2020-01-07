It is a smart strategy for mall owners to secure more local tenants amid the “retail apocalypse.”

Those who mourn the loss of downtown retail snuffed out by chain retailers and suburban shopping malls might see karma at work in the recent contest announced by the owners of the Millcreek Mall.

The Youngstown-based Cafaro Co. is inviting local small businesses or entrepreneurs to vie in a contest called the SmallShop Showdown. Submit your business plan and possibly win a rent-free spot at the mall, plus posters, digital signage and social media marketing for six months.

Joe Bell, Cafaro Co. spokesman, said it is designed to help local businesses get over the fear of startup costs.

It is also a smart strategy for mall owners to secure more local tenants as the so-called retail apocalypse continues to sink storied chains and imperil shopping malls nationwide.

More than 9,200 retail store closings were announced in 2019, according to USA Today, and an April report in Forbes details sobering projections. The pace is expected to accelerate with 75,000 stores forced to close by 2026.

The chains are being undone by the switch to online shopping, changing youth spending habits and by private equity funds sinking retailers in debt, experts say.

Malls are expected to pay a heavy toll, with the number expected to drop from 1,150 to about 850 in several years, according to the Forbes report.

Erie has been spared the worst. The Millcreek Mall and upper Peach Street retail corridor remain vibrant retail hubs that attract shoppers from the tri-state region and Canada. They help anchor an important piece of the region’s tourism economy.

A recent article in The New York Times detailed the emergence of the “post-shopping mall,” former malls that now also sell experiences and thrills – indoor skiing and roller coasters, would you believe – rather than stuff.

The Cafaro Co. has already begun to host new outlets in that vein, with the addition of bowling and other activities at places like Round1.

Its leadership is smart to look forward and help grow new local tenants with the SmallShop Showdown. We have been unabashed in our advocacy for a restored Erie downtown, with events, living spaces and yes, shops, to encourage people to again live, not just work, in downtown Erie. That balance must be restored to right the city’s upside-down real estate market and tanking tax base upon which its services depend.

It would not help to have that growth come at the cost of the development and employment available to the south in Millcreek and Summit townships. We don’t need to shift jobs, but grow enterprise on all fronts. A free-rent contest helped Renaissance Centre owner Tom Kennedy encourage entrepreneurship in that downtown landmark several years ago.

To the contestants and mall leadership, good luck.