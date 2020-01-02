The use of salt to keep roads passable in the winter has big financial and environmental costs.

Researchers and public works officials have put a lot of effort into trying to figure out a better, cost-effective way to keep roads passable in the winter than coating them with rock salt.

All of that salt does a lot of damage, after all. It corrodes roads and bridges. And as people in the Erie region know all too well, it's the enemy of the undercarriages of the vehicles that convey us where we need to go when winter does its thing.

Studies have tried to put a price tag on what our collective salt habit is costing us. A Washington State University engineering professor who wrote a book on the subject estimates that the U.S. spends $5 billion a year to deal with infrastructure damage caused by road salt. Another study by AAA, cited by USA Today, found that salt could be costing vehicle owners as much as $3 billion annually in repair costs.

One research scientist quoted by the newspaper suggested that a big part of the solution is for people to hunker down and drive a lot less when snow falls. She clearly has never lived and worked in northwestern Pennsylvania.

But the most important reason for concern about the effects of heavy road salt use dictates that we can't just shrug our shoulders. There's evidence that the chemical compounds in road salt leach into our waterways with worrisome long-term effects.

Pennsylvania is at the epicenter of such concerns. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that states apply 24 million tons of road salt annually. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports that it used 922,000 tons during the winter of 2018-19.

That does not include the salt spread by the city of Erie and other municipalities where people have to keep moving in the winter. Nor does it account for the untold amounts of salt used on private parking lots and other pavement not maintained by the government.

Some locales have experimented with creative alternatives, including grape extract, vodka byproducts and cheese brine. Some apparently are effective.

The sticking point overall is cost. That was one of the conclusions of a Temple University study commissioned by PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration. It found that salt remains the "most affordable and effective solution for winter highway maintenance."

The Temple study found that alternatives were from 4.5 to 10 times more expensive. Those are big numbers in a state that budgeted $233 million for road maintenance this winter.

To its credit, PennDOT has taken steps to limit the use of salt as much as possible. Those efforts include equipping plow trucks with GPS and segmented blades.

We trust that PennDOT will keep tracking the research and best practices. And when a viable alternative to salt is identified, Pennsylvania should be an early adopter.