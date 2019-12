The AP is the only news agency in the country to the political left of the NY Times.

Frank Thomas, Hatboro

Time for Trump to claim his bone spurs are killing him again and resign.

John McCann, Doylestown

If President Trump's dishwashers have no water, his showers only dribble and he has to flush his toilets 10 times, maybe he should not stay in Trump hotels anymore.

Tom Upton, Pipersville