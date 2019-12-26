President Trump and many Republican Senators rant that the impeachment proceedings are a "hoax," a "sham," "a farce" and ultra-partisan. Yet these same Senators — Mitch McConnell, Pat Toomey, Lindsay Graham and others — will make the Senate proceedings a sham, because they have openly declared, before the hearings begin, that they will vote against impeachment.

They will swear to be impartial and to uphold the Constitution of the United States, but since they have already decided, this oath is meaningless.

Those Senators who have declared their intentions should recuse themselves from the proceedings before they commit the crime of lying under oath.

James Seyboldt

Warminster