Your reprint of the editorial of The Washington Post, “FISA secrecy was abused”, certainly contains all the arguments concerning the need to take a hard look, and maybe a sharp knife, to the powers of our intelligence community when it comes to the tools needed to keep a rein on foreign intelligence services. Indeed, when the presiding judge of the court lambastes the FBI as she did, it ought to attract somebody’s attention.

The editorial, however, gets lost in all of the “administrative” issues that need attention and fails to get to the immediate point at hand, that the FBI, under the Obama administration, apparently juiced up its investigation of the Trump campaign in various unfair and malicious ways so as to produce a manifestly unfavorable result for that campaign. There is a good question as to whether the average reader of the editorial, after getting to the end of it, truly appreciates the sheer venality of the actions of our nation’s foremost law enforcement agency in this matter. Withholding evidence, falsifying other evidence and creating material omissions in the application would be hallmarks of a despotic regime, a point obviously not lost on the presiding judge.

So, what’s my personal beef? Simple. It is that where President Trump is concerned one of the nation’s formerly leading newspapers, together with the Courier Times, is prepared to attempt to draw the reader’s attention to “administrative” issues and sidestep the pure outrageousness of what happened (nothing to see here, folks; keep moving along). I fully expect that were the situation reversed and a Democrat presidential candidate had been the victim of the FBI’s actions, these same newspapers would be crying foul from the rooftops and the remedial prescriptions would be getting short shrift for lack of room. Those kinds of expectations of the media seem to be increasing, sadly.

Gary Pogeler

Yardley