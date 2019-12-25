The Good News wasn’t first delivered to a king, or a prince, or some rich guy, or a respectable middle class family man with an education and connections, but to a bunch of shepherds, a bunch of nobodies.

Before he got his own place, he was homeless for three years. Toward the end, hope waned, despair set in.

“I made bad choices, and I disappointed a lot of people, including myself,” he said, leaving it at that, embarrassed for the details, but that he broadly described as “sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll.”

He became a shadow in Levittown where he had grown up, wandering the streets in the busy suburban hinterlands of Lower Bucks County. In his 50s, it was hard.

He learned the tricks of street survival. Where to eat, where to seek medical care and after spending a frigid night outside, what McDonald’s is a safe place to warm up, depending on which manager is working. (Some are kind, others not.)

The crucial skill is blending.

“Like a chameleon,” he said.

Once you’re spotted as homeless, you’re done.

“You’re reported, you get chased,” he said.

The authorities, acting on complaints, will confiscate one’s limited possessions. You don’t get them back. He had been chased, and had lost pretty much everything. He has no pictures from his childhood or of his dear, late mother. As an only child, he has just memories of what she looked like.

In the camp, his few possessions were a stack of blankets within a small, nylon tent pitched deep in a wooded area behind a shopping center in Bristol Township.

Street life wears fast on the body, the drift toward demise incremental and undetectable. So you must not shamble or scuffle as your walk, no matter how cold or weary. Always walk with purpose, as if you’re on your way to an appointment, or to a bus stop.

“Cops pick up on the shuffle, and they don’t forget,” he said.

Watch the drugs and the alcohol, too. The camps are filled with them, but that’s not what kills the homeless. Despair does.

“You lose hope that you’ll never get back to normal, then come the drugs and alcohol,” he said.

In his third year on the streets, despair came.

He struggled, and the worst time was at Christmas. Wandering through his old neighborhood, he passed his childhood home. Holiday lights were on the eaves and a tree glowed warmly in the front window. In memory, he could see himself at that window as a child, looking up for Santa.

“All those people celebrating Christmas with their families, and I was on the outside alone. I never felt so bad in my life,” he said.

It was too much for his heart to bear. He moved on, shambling down the street, feet aching, miles to go before he was back in his tent in the woods.

He walked for 45 minutes, maybe. Then he passed another house. On the lawn was a Nativity set, the kind with one-third scale poly figures, illuminated from within. He stopped. He wasn’t sure why. He gazed on the figures — the couple, the baby, the kings. But his eyes were drawn to the figure set off from the others, the shepherd. A drum had been placed nearby.

“I’m a drummer, too, so maybe that’s what it was, I don’t know,” he said.

The shepherd figure was long-haired, unshaven, kneeling, his right hand over his heart.

“It came to me that that guy was the first guy to hear the news,” he said.

The Good News. It wasn’t first delivered to a king, or a prince, or some rich guy, or a respectable middle-class family man with an education and connections, but to a bunch of shepherds.

“A bunch of nobodies, like me,” he said.

By some accounts, though not all, next to lepers, first-century shepherds were people to be avoided. They were dirty and smelled like sheep, for one. They were considered miscreants and outcasts. They were not privileged members of society. They were people with friends in low places, and God chose them to be the first to hear the Word.

On that sidewalk, he was suddenly filled with terrible awe and sorrow for all his wrongs. This gave way to a terrifying sensation of falling, then landing with a thud, as if in a snowbank.

He was cold and alone on that silvery, starlit night in Levittown, but as he made his way back to the camp, he was alive, and so was hope, and hope saved him.

