



Andy Kim showed his true, hyper-partisan colors when he voted to impeach President Trump over an “issue” that wouldn’t even warrant a formal censure in a sane Congress.

We shouldn’t be surprised by Congressman Kim’s decision. On the campaign trail, Andy insisted he was a moderate. He claimed he wouldn’t hesitate to buck party lines in favor of his constituents and country. He even publicly committed to vote against Nancy Pelosi’s nomination for house speaker. That charade couldn’t even last the first day of the new Congress, where he proudly cast his vote to support Nancy Pelosi and her radical agenda.

By this most recent decision, Andy Kim has cemented his legacy as just another spineless, two-faced, liberal politician, hellbent on impeding the agenda that the 3rd Congressional District supported in the 2016 election. Burlington County deserves better representation in Washington. This pivotal moment in our nation calls for representatives committed to serving on a higher level; individuals that will stand on principle, advocate for the true needs of our district, and champion policies that will keep our republic strong.

Kate Gibbs, former Freeholder-Director of Burlington County, has put herself forward as a candidate to represent us in Washington. She has shown that it is possible to obtain results across party lines without compromising principles; a stark difference from the “bipartisanship” that Andy Kim preaches, but never practices. Kate has earned my support due to her strong commitment to deliver results for our district, and her desire to put an end to the regressive and divisive policies put forward by Mr. Kim and his friends in D.C.

Andy Kim has wasted his taxpayer-funded congressional time and resources on vindictive, partisan scams for far too long. South Jersey deserves better than this. It’s time to fire Andy Kim, and send Kate Gibbs to Congress.

Jon Daverso lives in Lumberton.