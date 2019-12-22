Reading Nov. 25 guest opinion stated "70% of Americans have not heard of slow down/move over law". How can that be true when before you get behind the wheel of a car, you must pass a test and know all the laws. It is as important as stopping for school buses. It is in the manual.

Joan Boyd, Telford

Mr. Trump is an arsonist. He has set The White House on fire. When a house is on fire, you try to put the fire out, not just fold your arms watch it burn. This arsonist needs to be removed from the scene of his crime.

John McCann, Doylestown

Rep. Ullman’s website reveals her advocacy: “Women’s Right to Choose and Preserve Current Funding for Planned Parenthood.” A call to Planned Parenthood reveals 95% of their facilities do not provide prenatal care, since abortion is the only choice.

Penny Vigna, Warminster