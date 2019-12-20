City Council should revisit the Erie Water works deal early in the new year.

The issue: Erie Water Works proposal

Our view: Council must show urgency

Erie City Council had a big choice to make this week, admittedly on short notice – approve a lease prepayment deal with Erie Water Works or impose a hefty 2020 property tax increase.

A council majority, wrongly we believe, chose the latter option on Wednesday night in approving the $91.4 million 2020 city budget. The property tax increase will cost the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 an additional $150 a year.

Under the agreement in principle between Mayor Joe Schember’s administration and Erie Water Works, the latter would make a $90 million up-front lease payment to the city for its water system. Schember had proposed using $5 million of that money to balance the 2020 budget without a property tax increase, and applying the rest to pay down the city’s mountain of long-term debt.

That would dramatically change the city’s long-term financial outlook. It would reduce the city’s annual debt payments by about $6.4 million, which far exceeds future lease payments from Erie Water Work that the city would forego under the deal.

In choosing to raise property taxes instead and at least delay progress on the city’s crushing debt, council at least for now has rejected the counsel of Gordon Mann, of Public Financial Management Inc., the firm working with the city under the state’s Early Intervention Program for financially distressed municipalities. Mann endorsed the Erie Water Works deal at a council study session on Dec. 12.

Schember’s Business Council – a volunteer panel of business leaders that includes Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership CEO James Grunke and Velocity Network CEO Joe Deuterman – also made an 11th-hour appeal for council to approve the water lease prepayment deal.

Mann and PFM are working with the city because the way it has managed its finances for the short term, through a borrow-and-spend cycle, has put it in a huge long-term hole. It’s worrisome that City Council members, with the exception of Kathy Schaaf, disregarded Mann’s advice with only vague, unconvincing rationales. In the near term, at least, that prevents substantial progress toward getting Erie on a path to long-term solvency.

That said, we renew our call for City Council to revisit the Erie Water Works deal early in the new year. The need for financial strategies that look beyond short-term fixes can’t await a year and another budget cycle.

Several council members pledged to revisit the issue in 2020. We urge them to fulfill that pledge with a sense of urgency, and to take full advantage of the financial expertise and perspective PFM brings to bear on the city’s situation.

Even as progress on a variety of fronts holds promise for the city’s future, time is working against it. Breaking old habits can’t wait.