



When looking for a reason to stay up all night without the scrutiny of my father, I found such a reason by breaking down the rides at the climax of the Fairless Hills Fair in 1968, when I was age 15. That was the night I met the most unintimidated and funniest character of my lifetime.

Want to make five bucks from midnight to 5 in the morning? The "Lapper" and I did, and so the carnival guys hired us. Another “Big C buddy” meets the menacing Big “C.” Hearing the news the other night had me cursing repeatedly to myself for hours.

From that fun of our carny night, to times at Big C, to Romeo and Juliet’s, to Rocky’s, to PNB, to Colonial Motors, to Mets Stadium, to my house and his “Taj Garage,” I was and am blessed with a best friend for life.

Bernie Huber is a jack of all trades and taught himself to be a master of many. From his beginning as a security guard for the Peruzzi Organization, to one of that company's best salesmen and onto managing a car dealer, all who he encountered were privileged with his unending jokes and humor.

He was so aspired to match my expertise at being a manager, he showed up at my house a few Sundays in a row just to understand what a successful manager does on their day off. Little did he know, I was taking notes as well to figure out how I could be a better poker player. He is the best, and I took notes on how I could be at least half as funny as the “Lapper.”

Going to an event and needing a joke to share with friends, all you had to do was to hit Bernie up and ask him for his latest. Because of the respect he earned from his colleagues and superiors — and also due to the countless friends and I do believe he has more than anyone I know — Beth's husband is labeled and always will be remembered as, '”the mayor of Route 1," especially since he thought that up on his own. What a guy!

Michael J. Barrett is a resident of Levittown.