I’ve played a lot of golf in December.

I have two of my favorite things handy as another December, or what I consider to be my “coin-flip” month, comes to a close.

One of those things is my snowblower. It has a full tank of gas and is positioned in the garage to allow me quick access outside if I need to clear my long driveway.

The other is my golf clubs, which sit in the laundry room, ready to go should conditions allow for a few holes.

I call December my coin-flip month because it’s always a crapshoot whether I’ll play more golf or do more plowing during the last month of the year.

The scorecard so far this December? Snowplow one, golf clubs zero.

I’m sure to some it seems a no-brainer that plowing snow would win out, as December is typically the second-snowiest month of the season behind January in the Erie region. But let me tell you, I’ve played a lot of golf in December, particularly during the less-snow-than-normal Decembers of 2014, 2015 and 2018.

I even played quite a few times, surprisingly, during the first part of December 2017, a month made famous by the historic snowfalls that buried the region on Christmas and the days after.

Heck, one December round of golf has become family legend. It happened a few years ago on Christmas Day, when my son-in-law, Nick, buried a cross-continent putt for an eagle.

Anyway, I’m thinking plowing has a lock on the December 2019 contest. As I write this, forecasters are calling for a blast of lake-effect snow over the next few days and temperatures that could climb, at best, into the low-40s by late weekend.

My chief favorite thing, that being my wife, tolerates my December nonsense and the way I sometimes agonize over what the weather may hold in store for me. Just as long as she can get the car out of the driveway.

