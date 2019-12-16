It’s time for endangered minor league teams to fight back by any means necessary.

Erie SeaWolves fans who hoped for an early Christmas present at the recent winter baseball meetings in San Diego came away empty-handed. Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner rebuked Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and the plan to cut 42 minor league teams, including the SeaWolves, but his passionate speech was met with stony silence by the big league operators. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ personal appeal to Manfred also seemed to make little impression on him. Never mind that, given the huge contracts offered to free agents, MLB appears to be rolling in dough. It doesn’t seem to matter, which means it’s time for the minor league teams affected by the contraction to go to the mattresses. That is, use any means to stop the proposed contraction, including government interference up to fan boycotts. Make no mistake, this is war for the minor league teams affected. ... I always enjoy reading The Bucket, the lively Sons of Lake Erie newsletter. The current issue features a story by Marcus Schneck, of PennLive, which reports on the discovery of bloody red shrimp, a tiny species native to the Black Sea and Eastern Europe and Western Asia. Penn State Behrend students recently caught the shrimp in the waters at Erie’s Lampe Marina. The fear is that the red shrimp, which are believed to have entered the Great Lakes in the ballast water in a freighter from overseas, could alter the feeding patterns of larger species, including fish. ... The S.O.N.S. also warn ice anglers to stay off the ice when it’s 2 inches deep or less. Four inches is generally safe for ice fishing. ... Congratulations to Penn State Behrend basketball coach Dave Niland on his 500th career victory. Niland is having an easier time of it than his cousin, John Beilein, who’s in his first season as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are off to a rocky start and Beilein, who started his coaching career at LeMoyne College back when it played in the same conference as Gannon and Mercyhurst, is under fire. ... Sorry to see that there appears to be no activity at John’s Wildwood Pizza’s Edinboro location, which was gutted by fire in 2018. Wildwood fans can still get their fix for the pizza at Erie Brewing Co. in Knowledge Park, but I miss the original shop in Edinboro. ... More than 1,000 people turned out Saturday for the 55th Barber Christmas Ball at the Bayfront Convention Center. The ball continues to be a highlight of the Christmas season. ... Cleveland’s West Side Market, which has been a popular destination for decades for Erie shoppers, seems to be hitting hard times. Vacancies at the market are piling up and Turczyk Meats, a popular store at the market for 36 years, recently announced that it will close. The building is in need of repairs. ... I enjoyed chatting with several Canadian shoppers at the Millcreek Mall. They travel by bus and make a day of it in Erie. One woman said she planned to shed all of the clothes she wore on the trip, so she could wear her new clothes on the journey home. ... Greg Biby inspired his family and many friends with the way he fought cancer for more than two years. Greg, who died last week at 61, was a gifted craftsman who built patios, gardens and driveways in Erie for decades. My sympathy to his devoted wife Julie and family. ... Marvin Miller, the longtime baseball union leader who pulled the sport out of the dark ages for players who toiled for relatively low wages, probably deserves a place in Cooperstown’s Hall of Fame. But I maintain that only players and managers should be enshrined there. Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, crammed full of club owners, administrators and the like, is a disgrace. My gosh, they almost let Art Modell in. ... Jr.’s Last Laugh Comedy Club, now owned by Erie magician Bobby Borgia and Kristi Lewonas, had a grand reopening on Friday. They bought the club from longtime owner Dave Litz. ... Agnes Priscaro’s drive and zest for life made her one of Erie’s most notable citizens. She worked in health care for years, served on half a dozen boards and found time to play the organ at St. Ann Catholic Church for 36 years. Agnes, who died last week at 84, inspired her son, the Rev. Jerry Priscaro, to join the priesthood. She was one of a kind.

