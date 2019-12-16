I should have known what was coming when I opened a book by Terry Bradshaw.

If I’d known about my husband’s attitude toward Christmas shopping before we were married and he was still interested in my opinions, this all might have been avoided.

But now, after 18 years, it still comes as an annual surprise to me that someone could get as little joy out of the activity as he does.

We knew each other five years before we met at the altar, and until then, at least in my foggy memory, he had a pretty good Christmas game. Nothing overwhelming. I’m not into overwhelming. But solid, thoughtful gifts, wrapped as well as could be expected by a guy.

Since then, I’m afraid, his effort level has, ahem, fallen off. I should have known what was coming when the first gift I unwrapped as a married woman was a book by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw. (In John’s defense, I did think Bradshaw was a riot on Fox’s “NFL Kickoff,” which we watched together every Sunday. And I enjoyed the book. But still.)

I should have seized on teachable moments much earlier. Finally, one year, he asked if he could place my gifts (which he had purchased on Dec. 23), under the tree in their original store shopping bags. That’s where I finally drew a line in the carpet. I now ask only that his gifts to me be wrapped in Christmas paper, which I supply along with tape and scissors, when we get home from church on Christmas Eve.

I, on the other hand, start thinking about Christmas gifts in October. The real problem is, my holiday spirit often exceeds John’s allotted budget for such activities. I’ll just say that if our marriage ever founders upon an unforeseen shoal, it will surely be made of Christmas presents.

“I guess I just don’t know what the big deal is,” about Christmas, he said to me one December after another argument about money, as he idly stared at a football game he didn’t even care about while I made lists and designed our Christmas cards and found deals on decorations while canning jellies to fill baskets for friends and family.

(Now, before people start throwing mangers at me, let me add that I’m joking around strictly about our family’s approach to the secular side of the American cultural celebration of Christmas. We’re devoted Christians and our family’s joy about the birth of Christ is a completely separate matter.)

That said, like any red-blooded materialistic American, I enjoy suspending our thriftiness for a few weeks out of the year to surprise and spoil our loved ones. All I can think of is that my husband, now 49, who’s an otherwise wonderful man, might have been saved if I’d intervened earlier.

Anyone out there pondering marriage, let mine serve as a cautionary tale. I know you have a lot to talk about before tying the knot (and I assure you, you’ll have a lot to work out afterward as well), but try to get on the same page about Christmas shopping early on – before you find yourself having to look excited about a book by Terry Bradshaw. I mean, we’re Browns fans, for Pete’s sake.

