What’s a mom to do when her family members buy tons of stuff for her kid for Christmas?

Roaming through the aisles of Target, my 4-year-old finds herself tounge-tied, her eyes wild, mind scrambling, palms sweaty.

“Mom!” she yells. “’Frozen!’ I need it.”

Her current obsession is with the movie “Frozen,” which is conveniently-timed with the November release of the sequel.

“You want it,” I gently remind her. No, my sweet little gremlin, you don’t need it.

“Maybe Santa will bring it if you’re extra good this year,” I bribe.

My overly eager 4-year-old gal: You actually likely don’t want whatever plastic contraption you’re eyeing. You’ll play with it for maybe half an hour. Then off it goes, tossed into the black hole that is our toy box.

It’s not that our daughter, Nellie, isn’t thankful for what she has. She loves playing with most of her toys and we frequently clean out what she won’t play with and donate.

But she is four and she is the first grandchild for my husband and the only young grandchild on my side of the family.

In short, she’s spoiled.

My family members have gone bonkers buying Christmas gifts for her this year. It’s the first year that Nellie is hyped that Santa is coming and they are equally excited.

They’ve bought new “Frozen“ dolls and a new castle playset, new princess dresses and boots to match. New personalized dolls, new books and learning games.

I’m left to wonder: what’s left for Santa to bring on Christmas morning?

Let me be clear – she needs nothing. I am so grateful and incredibly lucky to be in the position where I’m searching for gifts to purchase for Nellie that she’ll use.

I’m very much about asking for experiences for gifts, but my family members want the satisfaction of seeing Nellie open a gift and the joy that spreads across her face.

I don’t want to clutter the house of things that will more than likely gather dust and I don’t want to overwhelm her on Christmas day.

Furthermore, I want her to think of Christmas as a day of spending time with family, baking, relaxing and enjoying, not “the day when I get stuff.“

So Santa’s list remains blank for now. I’m sure he’ll think of something before the big day gets here.

